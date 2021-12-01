PAWTUCKET – Those who knew Ray Johnston best say he led a life of true public service to his community and its residents.
Johnston, who died unexpectedly on Nov. 23, is being remembered by colleagues as a man who was always ready to help and did it with a smile on his face.
The City Council, at its Nov. 23 meeting, adjourned in memory of Johnston and Paul Audette, the former community advocate and philanthropist.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said news of Johnston’s death was tough to hear, particularly since he’s around the same age of 61. He said Johnston loved his community as he represented it and served it, both as a former state representative and police officer. His family has always been about public service, including his son Ray in the Pawtucket Fire Department, he said.
“Everybody that knew Ray, he always had a smile and wanted to know how he could help,” said Wildenhain. “He was truly an asset to the city of Pawtucket and will be sorely missed.”
Councilor Terry Mercer agreed, saying the former “forever coach” and president of Pineview Little League was everything Wildenhain said.
“His first words were, how can I help. How can we fix this, how can we get this moving, how can I help,” said Mercer, adding that no one ever had a cross word to say about Johnston.
Council President David Moran, who lives near where Johnston lived, said he and Johnston were friends for nearly 50 years, first playing Little League together and later working on each other’s political campaigns. Johnston was “a community serviceman and a complete definition of a public servant,” he said.
House District 61 Rep. Leonela Felix, in a statement on the death of her predecessor in the seat, said Johnston served the people of the district for a decade, from 2011 to 2020.
“This is a sad day for the people of Pawtucket. Ray Johnston was a dedicated man who gave his life to public service, first on the Pawtucket Police Department and then as a state representative. He was a fine role model for the youth of the city and his commitment was a great example for them. He will be missed by everyone in the city,” she said.
Pawtucket police, in an online statement regarding the retired detective’s death, said they were saddened to hear of it, sending their condolences to his family.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Johnston volunteered at the Pawtucket Boys and Girls Club, Pawtucket Youth Soccer, and St. Leo’s CYO Basketball. He was a former member of Pawtucket Elks Lodge and was a current member of the Attleboro Elks Lodge as well. He was an avid fan of the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and the Providence College Friars.
“He enjoyed the low-numbered license plates of R.I. and could talk about the subject for hours,” stated his obituary.
A graduate from Saint Raphael Academy, he went on to attend Roger Williams University where he received a degree in criminal justice. He began working at the ACI before starting his law enforcement career with the Pawtucket Police Department for 28 years, retiring with the rank of detective in 2016.
During his life in politics, he rose to be deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, where he was proud of his perfect attendance record.
“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Rep. Ray Johnston,” said Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi in a statement. “He was a true gentleman who comported himself with dignity and class at all times on the House floor and in all the committees in which he served. He was a strong advocate for the city of Pawtucket, particularly the PawSox, and he was a champion for our youth. He will be terribly missed by all his former colleagues. Our prayers are extended to his son and all the members of the Johnston family.”
A strong proponent of child welfare, he introduced legislation in 2016 that now requires every public and private school to post a sign for students that provide the state’s child abuse hotline number, stated a release from the General Assembly. In 2015, his bill increased safety on all school buses. He also sponsored the successful Kelsey Smith Act, which requires telecommunications carriers to provide location information for mobile devices to law enforcement agencies in emergency situations involving potential death or serious risk of harm. The legislature also passed his bill authorizing schools to provide a course of study to prevent child abduction, child sexual exploitation and abuse for students in grades kindergarten through grade 8.
Johnston was proud of his Irish heritage and loved his corn beef sandwiches that were a staple of his parents’ annual St. Patrick’s Day gathering, stated his obituary.
“He had a love for riding motorcycles and would spend hours riding the open roads. He loved coaching and supporting his son Ray in his sports, life and academics,” it states. “He will be remembered for his generosity and caring personality, always lending a hand whenever he could.”
A Mass of Christian Burial was held last Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Teresa Church.
