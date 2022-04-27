PAWTUCKET – Longtime city resident Juan Pablo Barrera has announced that he will be running for Pawtucket School Committee in the upcoming election later this year.
“Education is the key to our youth’s future,” said Barrera. “As someone that has been heavily involved in Pawtucket’s education, I am the right person to continue to build on the work that has been done to provide our children and teachers with the resources and support that they need.”
Barrera said he has been a staunch advocate of providing more opportunities to students, including spearheading the School Department’s first bilingual exchange program with Pawtucket’s sister-city of Arjona. A native of the Colombian city, he has served as Pawtucket’s liaison. Barrera also currently serves as a member of the Pawtucket Riverfront Commission.
If elected, Barrera pledges to focus on upgrading facilities citywide including supporting the proposal of the new combined high school complex, prioritizing the physical and emotional health of students and teachers, providing STEAM opportunities for all students, and continuing to expand bilingual and multilingual opportunities for all Pawtucket residents while building sister-city relationships with other communities.
Barrera, who works at global play and entertainment company Hasbro, lives with his wife Eucaris Patricia Barrera, their children Briana and Johan, and their puppy Coco.
