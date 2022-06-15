PAWTUCKET – Joseph Knight has announced that he will be a candidate for re-election to the Pawtucket School Committee.
“I have had the privilege to serve the city for the past eight years. During that time we have remodeled several of our outdated schools,” he said. “The continued renovation of our schools is (of utmost importance) to the future of the city. It has been my honor to serve on the committee during this time.”
Knight said he has been a Pawtucket resident for his entire life and has experienced the ups and downs of the city.
“Pawtucket is a city on the cusp of a rebirth. We need our schools to keep pace with the times,” he said in a release. “The rebuilding of our schools must be completed. The current school building authority affords Pawtucket 83 percent reimbursement for school repairs to bring us up to current standards.”
“I ask you the voters of Pawtucket to return me to a post on the School Committee so I am able to bring us up to today’s standards,” he added.
