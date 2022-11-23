I could not allow the recent election to pass into history books without conveying my profound disappointment in its results.
Do you realize what has been done? Without addressing the obvious favorable persona Ms. Baldelli-Hunt enjoys in the city of Woonsocket, the voters have overwhelmingly reinforced within her mind that Ms. Baldelli-Hunt can do as she pleases without consequence. Her dutiful followers will never stand against her because they have seen and been part of what happens to those who oppose her and hold her accountable for her actions.
You have banished those who have sworn to serve and protect the citizens of the city and have faithfully carried out their duties as elected officials in exchange for the spineless crew that now comprises your City Council. No more checks and balance. Those former members will leave office knowing that they upheld the laws of the city of Woonsocket despite Ms. Baldelli-Hunt's efforts to usurp the law.
The City Council is required by law to act upon any complaint filed. The council did what it was legally bound to do and was persecuted for doing so! Don't like the law? Don't agree with the law? Change it!
Ms. Baldelli-Hunt spearheaded a personal vendetta to destroy her opposition despite her illegal behavior, and the fine citizens of the city have rewarded her. Let's hope that private citizens are not subjected to the same behaviors and treatment. After all, your new City Council will be far too busy trying to please the boss than risk facing her wrath and acting in the best interests of the city.
Until now, the city was not run by the mayor alone!
