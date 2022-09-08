CUMBERLAND – With Cumberland now at the midpoint of new four-year terms, local races are limited on next week’s primary ballot, but there are some General Assembly seats for a smaller percentage of town residents to settle, including Bob Phillips vs. Marlene Guay in House District 51 and Jim McLaughlin vs. Brandon Voas in House District 57.

A number of other General Assembly races in town will wait until November to be decided, and there are no races in either the primary or general election for mayor, Town Council, or School Committee. The Fire Committee will require votes, but not until November.

