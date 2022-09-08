CUMBERLAND – With Cumberland now at the midpoint of new four-year terms, local races are limited on next week’s primary ballot, but there are some General Assembly seats for a smaller percentage of town residents to settle, including Bob Phillips vs. Marlene Guay in House District 51 and Jim McLaughlin vs. Brandon Voas in House District 57.
A number of other General Assembly races in town will wait until November to be decided, and there are no races in either the primary or general election for mayor, Town Council, or School Committee. The Fire Committee will require votes, but not until November.
Town residents will also have the chance to vote on state races of wide interest, including the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, general treasurer, and secretary of state.
Democrats Dan McKee, Nellie Gorbea, Matthew Brown, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and Luis Muñoz are all competing in the Democratic primary for governor, while Sabina Matos, Cynthia Mendes and Deborah Ruggiero are competing for lieutenant governor.
Republican candidates for governor include Ashley Kalus and Jonathan Riccitelli, and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor are Aaron Guckian and Paul Pence.
For secretary of state, Gregg Amore and Stephanie Beauté are seeking to prevail in the Democratic primary, while James Diossa and Stefan Pryor are battling for supremacy in the general treasurer’s race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.