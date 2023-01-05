LINCOLN – Officials at Tuesday’s inauguration emphasized teamwork, collaboration and gratitude as they set out on a new year of leading the town.

At Town Administrator Phil Gould’s request, the inauguration began with a moment of silence to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died on Monday. Judge William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, said Almond “knew what community was all about.” The themes of community and unity would carry throughout the evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.