The Honorable William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, administers the Oath of Office to Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould at the Lincoln Inauguration Ceremony at Lincoln High School on Tuesday. Along with Gould are his wife, Jill, and his sons, Aidan and Reagan.
The Honorable William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, administers the Oath of Office to members of the Lincoln Town Council including Pamela Azar, Keith Macksoud, Bruce Ogni, Kenneth Pichette, and Arthur Russo Jr.
Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould speaks at the Lincoln Inauguration Ceremony held at Lincoln High School thanking those who have worked with him and looking forward to working with the Town Council in the future.
The Honorable William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, administers the Oath of Office to Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould at the Lincoln Inauguration Ceremony at Lincoln High School on Tuesday. Along with Gould are his wife, Jill, and his sons, Aidan and Reagan.
The Honorable William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, administers the Oath of Office to members of the Lincoln Town Council including Pamela Azar, Keith Macksoud, Bruce Ogni, Kenneth Pichette, and Arthur Russo Jr.
Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould speaks at the Lincoln Inauguration Ceremony held at Lincoln High School thanking those who have worked with him and looking forward to working with the Town Council in the future.
LINCOLN – Officials at Tuesday’s inauguration emphasized teamwork, collaboration and gratitude as they set out on a new year of leading the town.
At Town Administrator Phil Gould’s request, the inauguration began with a moment of silence to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died on Monday. Judge William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, said Almond “knew what community was all about.” The themes of community and unity would carry throughout the evening.
Upon taking their oath, incumbent and returning Councilors Pamela Azar, Bruce Ogni, Kenneth Pichette and Arthur Russo Jr. unanimously voted to keep Keith Macksoud as council president. Councilors also unanimously agreed on Russo as council vice president.
Macksoud said he is “excited, energized and optimistic” about the future of Lincoln now that the town has “returned to some semblance of normalcy.” He voiced enthusiasm about ongoing improvements to Lincoln High School and said he can’t wait to see the completed LHS Physical Education Center, which is on track to be completed by the end of June.
Macksoud also touched on the expected upgrades for local elementary schools in the coming year. He said he is most looking forward to keeping “Lincoln the shining jewel of Blackstone Valley.”
When speaking about Gould, Macksoud described him as “open, honest and transparent,” and as someone who “fosters an environment of collaboration and mutual respect.” Gould described the work he’s done alongside the council and Macksoud as a pleasure and a true partnership.
Gould thanked Judge Carnes, his former sergeant in the Lincoln Police Department, who administered his oath of office. Gould credited Carnes as his mentor with teaching him valuable lessons about finding common ground and seeking the good in people.
Later in the evening, Gould called fellow elected officials “supportive and responsive,” saying there no longer feels like a competition between leaders because they are “all in this together.”
When reflecting on this past year’s accomplishments with The Breeze last week, Gould told the crowd, he realized the phrase “there is no ‘I’ in team … couldn’t be more appropriate for a town like Lincoln,” and was “amazed at what we accomplished in such a short amount of time.”
Gould also thanked the dedicated School Committee that “continue to raise the bars for school districts statewide.”
Joseph Goho was re-elected as chairperson of the school board, and Steve Carvalho was elected to vice chairperson, replacing Christine Donabedian, who did not run for re-election. Staci Rapko was elected clerk, replacing John Picozzi. All votes were unanimous.
Gould made a point to acknowledge various boards, commissions and committees and town employees for making sure Lincoln “continues to be a town we can be proud of.”
He thanked close friends and family who helped him both personally and professionally throughout the campaign, with a moment of gratitude for his wife, Jill Gould, “the queen of my castle and a fantastic first lady of Lincoln.”
After being asked last week about plans for the future, Gould said that he wanted Tuesday’s speech to be about reflection and celebrating those who have helped him get to this point.
Gould said one of his biggest goals for this upcoming term is to continue to learn.
“There is no need to reinvent the wheel, I just want to improve it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.