LINCOLN — The pandemic and a special town administrator election in Lincoln effectively paused talks between North Providence and Lincoln over the sale of land at the former Camp Meehan property, but the matter is back on the table.
Mayor Charles Lombardi first approached Lincoln officials in the spring of 2020 about the possibility of acquiring additional acreage from the former Camp Meehan next to Notte Park at the town line. Lincoln owns more than 30 acres of land on two parcels abutting the North Providence park.
“Due to the lack of open space in North Providence, we continue to do more with less,” Lombardi wrote in a letter then. “The Camp Meehan facility has become the jewel of recreation in our town. At the present time, it appears as though the town of Lincoln has no plans for the land that abuts North Providence.”
North Providence previously purchased roughly 18 acres of the former Camp Meehan land and turned it into a new park space, but Lombardi last year told The Breeze he’d like to acquire 10 or 12 acres of land on the Lincoln side. The towns already share some land at the park.
Several months later, Lincoln officials decided against selling the land to North Providence, with former Town Administrator Joseph Almond saying there were a number of hurdles standing in the way of the transaction.
One issue, he said, was the fact that the town borrowed and bonded money to purchase 80 acres of land abutting Notte Park in 2005. Since then, Lincoln had re-finalized its bonds, so it was technically still paying the bond used to purchase the property.
While Almond said there was no stipulation prohibiting the town from reselling pieces of the property, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management would have required that proceeds from any sale go back to them at current market value.
Lincoln asked North Providence to go back to the drawing board to develop a “lesser plan,” possibly incorporating new easements for use instead of selling the land outright.
Lombardi said he was open to discussing other options, and approached Lincoln about the sale first, “because we don’t want the town to think that we want to use the property but that we don’t want to pay for it.”
More than a year after Lombardi’s initial letter to Lincoln, the Lincoln Town Council met in executive session on Nov. 15 to discuss “the disposition of publicly held property.”
Asked whether talks are back on the table with North Providence over the Camp Meehan land, Lincoln Council President Keith Macksoud said the door was never really closed to begin with.
“I always believe, when you have a public official bringing an idea to your town, the council should be willing to entertain the idea and hear what they have to say,” Macksoud said last Friday.
Macksoud said the council is open to exploring all options, including new easements or lease agreements.
Lombardi this week deferred comment on the matter to Lincoln officials.
The abutting land is mostly open space/passive recreation land, with a second parcel open to development. Macksoud said Lincoln has never had plans for the land, besides maintaining it as open space. It will remain open space, even if sold.
Lincoln already owns land at the park, including part of a building and portions of the reservoir. An existing easement, granted by Lincoln, gives North Providence control of the building.
The park can be accessed from Lincoln via Angell Road, but the access road is closed to vehicles.
