NORTH PROVIDENCE – Candidates for local office all collected at least the 50 signatures of qualified town electors needed to be on the ballot this fall.
Candidates were required to submit the signatures by a deadline of last Friday, July 15.
According to information provided by the North Providence Board of Canvassers and updated by the Office of the R.I. Secretary of State, at-large School Committee incumbent Anthony Marciano and at-large Town Council President Dino Autiello each collected the most signatures, at 204.
Marciano’s primary opponents, fellow Democrat Anthony Mariorenzi Jr., at 62 signatures as of press time, and Democrat Janet Smith, 74 signatures, each also qualified for the ballot.
For School Committee in District 3, Arthur Corsini collected 71 signatures and Stephen Palmieri turned in 79 signatures.
On the ballot for District 1, unopposed School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta Jr. secured 62 signatures, and unopposed District 2 incumbent Charles Pollock Jr. collected 71 signatures.
In the House of Representatives District 55 primary, incumbent Democrat Arthur Corvese collected 91 qualifying signatures, while opponent Clara Hardy secured 61 signatures.
In House District 54, the unopposed William O’Brien collected 70 signatures.
In House District 6, incumbent Rep. Raymond Hull collected 65 signatures, while primary opponent Damian Lima collected 91 signatures.
For the Senate District 4 race, where Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is again facing opposition from Lenny Cioe, Ruggerio and Cioe each had 127 valid signatures and counting as of press time, according to the North Providence Board of Canvassers, qualifying both for the ballot.
