NORTH PROVIDENCE – One of the storylines of the 2022 gubernatorial race in Rhode Island had a very North Providence undercurrent to it.
When at least four North Providence officials stood on the stage in support of Republican Ashley Kalus on Oct. 25, including Dick Fossa who serves as chief of staff to Mayor Charles Lombardi, it placed a spotlight on a divide that had been there for months over who should lead the state.
Lombardi, who serves as president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, has been staunch allies and friends with Gov. Dan McKee for many years, and was sharply critical of Kalus as a candidate.
The North Providence mayor, who attended multiple events in support of McKee, said this week he was disappointed to see that support for the Republican and that it was put out there so publicly at a “Democrats for Ashley” event. He said though he wished the ultimate vote in North Providence had given a wider margin to McKee, he was happy to see the incumbent Democrat prevail here.
Though he said he’s disappointed that Fossa and certain others would support Kalus, Lombardi said it hasn’t affected his relationship with those people and he’s working to make sure it doesn’t impact those relationships going forward.
“Thank God,” said Lombardi, that the vote in North Providence wasn’t anywhere near what happened in neighboring Johnston, where Kalus took 51.6 percent of the vote to 45.7 percent for McKee. In North Providence, McKee won with 54.4 percent, at 5,857 votes, to 42.8 percent, or 4,607 votes, for Kalus.
While North Providence narrowly voted for Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos, 48.1-46.3 percent, Johnston, once a bastion for Democrats, voted for Republican Aaron Guckian by a wide margin, at 55.5 percent to 39.3 percent.
Statewide, McKee defeated Kalus with 57.9 percent of the vote to her 38.9 percent.
Fossa, meanwhile, has indicated that his support for Kalus was rooted in more than political differences with McKee, saying there was a personal aspect to it after the way he was treated by the governor earlier this year.
Fossa said Monday that Lombardi knew where he stood on the governor’s race for some time, and that they were fine with differing on the candidates. He said he found Kalus to be a great candidate and disagrees with Lombardi that some of things she was criticized for, such as spending millions of dollars of her own money on the campaign, were negatives. To him, Fossa said, she wouldn’t have been beholden to anyone and she would have brought fresh ideas.
During the Oct. 25 Democrats for Ashley event, Fossa made light of the criticism that Kalus was from out of state and only recently moved here.
“I don’t care if she’s a martian from Mars. If she’s the best person for the job, she has my vote,” he said at the time.
He said he also supported Democrat Helena Buonanno Foulkes in her primary against McKee, but likely wouldn’t have if not for a prior confrontation with McKee that soured him on the governor.
Earlier this year, Fossa said, he was at a Lombardi fundraiser when an aide to the governor came up to him three times asking him to come speak with the governor as McKee was in a confrontation with two people from North Providence, despite Fossa saying after the first time that he would be over in a minute.
When he did go over, Fossa said, he “shooed” the two men away from McKee to avoid embarrassment for the governor and Lombardi, telling McKee not to worry about them because they’re just a “couple of political people” from North Providence.
What happened next, said Fossa, shocked him. He said he’ll take a lie detector test in testifying that McKee then turned and pointed to the two men as they were walking away, saying, “I’m not taking his s---, I’m not taking his s---,” then turned to Fossa and said, “and I’m not taking your s---.”
“I wanted to punch him right in the mouth,” said Fossa, a former mayor in North Providence and political operative going back many decades.
Since that day, said Fossa, he has walked away from McKee on multiple occasions, telling him and his aides to never look at him again.
“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said.
McKee declined to comment this week.
Lombardi said he didn’t hear the exact exchange between Fossa and McKee, but confirmed that it went something like Fossa said.
Fossa noted that both he and Lombardi have long agreed on many candidates going back to when Fossa started “Democrats for Carcieri” and Lombardi backed that effort.
Also at that Oct. 25 Democrats for Ashley event were North Providence Councilors Ron Baccala and Steve Loporchio and Planning Board member Shane Piche, owner of the Centredale Revival restaurant who had butted heads with McKee on the state’s vaccine mandates and shutdowns during the pandemic.
Asked Monday whether he was one of the two people who got in the confrontation with McKee at the Lombardi fundraiser, Piche said he would neither conform nor deny that point.
He said he doesn’t expect North Providence officials’ open support of Kalus to hurt the town going forward, saying he wants to see McKee do well now that he’s the victor. Lombardi may have been upset with some people over how everything went down, he said, but there was nothing personal in this situation.
Piche said McKee has a bit of a record of not having the best approach or demeanor in interactions, and he imagines that Fossa, a man he said has more respect than just about anyone he knows, didn’t take kindly to being disrespected in that way.
Baccala said he did what he did in supporting Kalus, but he wishes McKee nothing but the best going forward in whatever he needs, and he will be there for the future partnership with the governor in getting things done for North Providence and his constituents.
Loporchio said he doesn’t think what transpired during the campaign will hurt anything, saying everyone has the right to vote for the person of their choosing.
“I don’t think it should be all red or all blue in any municipality or government,” he said, but people reaching across the aisle, and he believes Kalus would have done that. It’s not that McKee is doing a bad job, he said, but he thinks the governor could be more assertive. He said he holds no animosity toward McKee, and expects to continue working with the governor.
Lombardi this week said McKee has always been someone who has his finger on the pulse of communities and the average taxpayer, getting “the same calls we get” when he was mayor of Cumberland on getting trash picked up or streets plowed. He said he was glad that the majority of voters “read through the falsehood of Ashley Kalus,” and though Democrats for Ashley likely caused a little more support for her in North Providence, he’s grateful it was nowhere near what happened in Johnston. He said he thought there “would be more of a red movement throughout the state” in voting for Republicans.
A number of North Providence officials, including Lombardi and Fossa, have long been known for their support of President Donald Trump despite having Democrat as their party affiliation and Republicans rarely if ever winning here, but Lombardi said this week that he “wouldn’t even put them (Kalus and Trump) on the same bus,” saying Kalus is “not someone of significance.”
“She tried to throw a mess at the wall and hope something stuck,” he said, with “sound good, feel good” proposals.
Lombardi is one of those who said he believes Kalus spending so much money, “like she didn’t like it,” only to lose by wider margins than statewide Republicans who spent a tiny fraction of that, would not have translated well to the top office.
“Imagine if she became the governor,” he said.
