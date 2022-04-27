NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town could see at least another six years of Charlie Lombardi as mayor.
Lombardi, now in office since 2007, has confirmed that he will run again when he’s up for re-election in 2024. If he wins that one, he would be in office for another four years.
“As long as my health holds up,” he told The Breeze. “I have a good time.”
Lombardi, who turns 76 years old on July 6, finally took the plunge and got a smartphone last year after his grandson asked “Poppie” what his old cell phone was. He says he still doesn’t do much texting, as he finds that it gets you in trouble.
Lombardi says he thanks God that he continues to enjoy good health, saying he loves what he does every day. He said he’s at his Luxury Cleaners businesses by 5:30 a.m. and home by 8 or 8:15 a.m., in time to be in the office by 9 a.m.
With North Providence’s staggered terms, Lombardi is not up for election in 2022.
“They’ve got to put up with me for two more years,” he said.
The mayor, who is also president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, said he looks forward to continuing the positive momentum North Providence has enjoyed.
Asked this week whether he plans to take the unusual step of decreasing taxes instead of just keeping them even as he’s doing this year, now that the town has a budget surplus of more than $18 million, or well over what is recommended, Lombardi said his business sense tells him that it’s better to maintain a cushion for a rainy day rather than give it up. He said he would rather use some of that surplus on investments, including more local road paving.
The mayor said he plans to discuss with other town leaders in the next couple of weeks of budget talks how they might spend some of the surplus money. He said he can’t forecast what will happen in the next two or three years, but there may come a time when the town needs to take $1 million or $1.5 million out of the surplus funds each year for a couple of years.
“I can almost guarantee the taxpayers that unless there’s something really bad that happens, that we’ll go at least the next couple of years without a tax increase,” he said.
Lombardi said again that he occasionally debates with his children whether he should continue on as mayor, with them suggesting that they think he should start getting a “honey-do list” from his wife Carol, but he said he’s won that debate.
