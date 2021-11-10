NORTH PROVIDENCE – Facing more questions and criticism from residents unhappy with the pace of the project to replace the town’s animal shelter, Mayor Charles Lombardi last week declined to give a hard deadline for when the project will be completed.
The mayor, responding to questions from a resident at the Nov. 2 Town Council meeting, said he understands that he originally said he expected construction to start in May of this year, just a couple of weeks after a Breeze story where he stated so, and though he thought it would get started then, “things just keep popping up.”
Lombardi said the town was concluding final meetings on the project early last week, including a final wrap-up with Johnston and Smithfield on the finances related to the work, which is expected to be done for about $1 million or less.
When the resident asked what the holdup is on the project, Town Council President Dino Autiello responded with, “Good question.” The resident noted that the project is still in a demolition state. The Breeze reported in August that the town had torn down the antiquated old shelter to make way for a new one.
Lombardi said last week that he expects to have a shovel in the ground in the next couple of weeks, which he acknowledged he’s been saying for a while now, but attorneys had to sign off on the mechanics of the agreement. Asked again last week when he expects to have the shelter completed, Lombardi said he won’t give a date, but it won’t be able to house animals until at least next April or May.
In the meantime, he said, animals and their caretakers have a safe, warm and healthy shelter to use in Smithfield as the three communities share services and plan their combined new shelter in North Providence.
Answering Councilor Stefano Famiglietti’s request to look into a site readiness grant through the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. to help defray some of the cost for the work, Lombardi said that grant writer Lisa Andoscia is already engaged on that effort. Councilors responded positively, asserting that North Providence has the best when it comes to its grant writer.
Lombardi has continuously been criticized for the slow pace of development related to the new animal shelter, including in a letter to the editor this week.
