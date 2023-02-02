According to the Healthy Aging Report of 2020, more than 240,000 Rhode Islanders were age 60 and older. According to the same report, that figure is projected to rise by 75 percent over the next 30 years.
With an aging population growing, it is important as a state that Rhode Island’s aging policies support the population, say advocates, and policies should ultimately support both health and financial independence so seniors can remain in their homes.
Current state and federal policies do not support the senior population enough to ensure continued independence. When inflation rises, as it is now, seniors who are already on a fixed income suffer additional burdens financially. Sometimes, it is deciding to either pay for food versus paying for medication, which directly impacts health.
Maureen Maigret, a policy consultant on aging, was the director of the Rhode Island Department of Elderly Affairs and at one time had oversight of aging programs in the state. As a former legislator for the city of Warwick, she worked on aging policy. Today she is an active member of the Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island and continues to be involved in shaping policy in the state to protect seniors.
Maigret said the Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island is actively working with current legislators to ensure aging policies in the state support those who are 55 and older.
“We work to make them understand they can be powerful,” she said.
The coalition is an independent organization supported financially by grants, dues, and donations. Many of those who work on behalf of the organization are volunteers. They were founded in 2002 and were originally part of the Gray Panthers of Rhode Island.
Maigret said that the Senior Agenda Coalition has had many victories, including increasing state funding for Meals on Wheels, senior centers, and home-based care for seniors. They also helped restore and preserve funding for free bus passes for seniors and people living with disabilities.
“We are dedicated to changing the balance of funding so more seniors can live safely at home,” she said.
The coalition’s 2023 agenda includes:
• Increasing Medicaid funding for home and community care. Securing this funding supports seniors living in their home instead of a nursing home. Additionally, it supports adult day services and home-delivered meals.
• Increasing wages for certified nursing assistants and other direct care workers in home, community, and long-term care. Overall in the state of Rhode Island, there is a shortage of health care providers. Community-based nurses, CNAs and social workers are all in short supply, and many seniors who are currently in need of home-based services are on a waiting list.
• Strengthening the POINT and implementation of My Options RI. Seniors and the families who support and care about them need a reliable place for finding support services. The coalition supports My Options RI, which would be the main source to find this information and be staffed appropriately by the POINT so that seniors and their families are guided through the process of finding care options.
• Helping more lower-income older adults to afford Medicare Part B premiums and copayments. This help could save them about $2,000 per year to use on basic necessities.
• Providing additional resources for the Office of Healthy Aging to adequately deal with the state’s rapidly growing population. Though the older population has grown dramatically, resources including staffing have failed to account for this growth. A first glance at the fiscal year 2023 budget that Gov. Dan McKee submitted last Thursday appears to provide $300,000 in increased resources for the Office of Healthy Aging, well short of what advocates sought, and the Senior Agenda Coalition will advocate for additional funding.
The coalition is also always looking for seniors to get involved. To learn more about what they do or to volunteer, all 401-440-4165.
