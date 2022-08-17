PROVIDENCE – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea issued a news release reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Tuesday, Aug. 23, to submit a mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers for the statewide primary election on Sept. 13.

Mail ballot applications must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 23, not postmarked. Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers. Addresses for all boards of canvassers can be found on the back of the mail ballot application.

