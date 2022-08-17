PROVIDENCE – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea issued a news release reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Tuesday, Aug. 23, to submit a mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers for the statewide primary election on Sept. 13.
Mail ballot applications must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 23, not postmarked. Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers. Addresses for all boards of canvassers can be found on the back of the mail ballot application.
The Department of State has partnered with public libraries throughout Rhode Island to make mail ballot applications available.
Registered voters may also access a mail ballot application by visiting vote.ri.gov or by contacting the Department of State’s Elections Division at 401-222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov.
Voters who do not return their mail ballot application by the Aug. 23 deadline, or those who prefer to vote in person can still vote in person, either early or on Election Day. Early voting will be available during regular municipal business hours from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Voters may contact their local board of canvassers for details on early voting. Voters choosing to vote on Election Day should go to vote.ri.gov to check their polling place information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.