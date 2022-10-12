PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and DoorDash have announced a new partnership to combat food insecurity.
According to a press release, DoorDash will work with Mayor Grebien to supply targeted support to the Pawtucket community by providing Community Credits gift cards, proprietary DoorDash data on local food access needs, direct funding for delivery, and DoorDash logistics to power the local delivery of charitable food via Project DASH to meet the community’s unique food access needs. This partnership is part of DoorDash’s larger, national commitment with 17 other mayors across the country in support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.
“No one in Pawtucket should be going hungry or lack access to healthy, nutritional food options,” said Grebien. “Unfortunately, we know that some Pawtucket families are struggling and that’s why we’re so excited to partner with DoorDash and their innovative Project DASH program to help address food insecurity in our community.”
“Our mission to grow and empower local economies animates our longstanding work to support the communities we serve by helping tackle critical issues. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health places a spotlight on the urgent need for collaboration across the public and private sectors to break down barriers to food access,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, vice president of communications and policy at DoorDash.
DoorDash’s Project DASH helps broaden access to food across the country, notes the release. Launched in 2018, Project DASH leverages the same technology available to DoorDash’s merchant partners to empower community organizations to reach their clients and increase access to food and other important resources in their communities.
