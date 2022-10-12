PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and DoorDash have announced a new partnership to combat food insecurity.

According to a press release, DoorDash will work with Mayor Grebien to supply targeted support to the Pawtucket community by providing Community Credits gift cards, proprietary DoorDash data on local food access needs, direct funding for delivery, and DoorDash logistics to power the local delivery of charitable food via Project DASH to meet the community’s unique food access needs. This partnership is part of DoorDash’s larger, national commitment with 17 other mayors across the country in support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

