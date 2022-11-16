NORTH PROVIDENCE – While Mayor Charles Lombardi says he wasn’t at all surprised that town residents supported a bond question on new schools last week, he says he was taken aback that residents voted in favor of recreational marijuana sales in town.
“Do I like it? No. Are we going to have to address it? Yes,” said Lombardi, who along with other town officials had opposed the measure.
The town’s elected leaders, including Lombardi, the Town Council and School Committee, had lobbied strongly against approving cannabis sales within North Providence borders.
The vast majority of Rhode Island communities passed similar ballot measures on Nov. 8, with only voters in Smithfield, Scituate, East Greenwich, Little Compton, Barrington and Jamestown rejecting ballot measures and effectively banning the sale or cultivation of recreational marijuana.
While the $125 million school bond passed 76.6 percent to 23.4 percent, or 7,704 votes, to 2,350 votes, recreational cannabis sales passed by a narrower margin, at 56.1 percent, or 5,664, to 43.9 percent, or 4,438 voters. That was almost exactly the same level of support as the 56 percent of voters who approved recreational marijuana in neighboring Johnston.
Lombardi serves as president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, which had asked the state to include a provision in the new law allowing communities to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
If the town had declined to place the question on the November ballot, officials would not have been able to outright reject marijuana stores, but would still be able to regulate the local cannabis industry through the zoning process, which Lombardi said this week that he plans to do.
The mayor told The North Providence Breeze that he’s already had conversations with zoning officials and a zoning attorney about regulating marijuana sales, saying he wants it “out of sight” and away from areas in town where it would affect youth and where young people would naturally come in contact with stores. Asked to define where those areas would be, he said away from Mineral Spring Avenue and in traditional manufacturing zones, essentially only in areas where the town’s older mills are located, such as the Providence ends of Douglas Avenue or Woonasquatucket Avenue.
North Providence is in decent shape financially, Lombardi maintains, and he doesn’t believe the potential revenue from cannabis sales outweighs the negative impacts of cannabis. Asked if he believes cannabis sales increase crime or have some other type of specific negative impact, Lombardi said no, not necessarily, but he’s concerned about the “overall negative picture of the town” and that people would point to this community as a place to go for such material.
In communities where marijuana sales are now legalized, it will be taxed at 20 percent, including a 10-percent cannabis tax, a 3-percent tax by the city or town where the marijuana is sold, and the current 7-percent sales tax.
Council President Dino Autiello was also firmly against passage of the ballot question, saying he thinks officials need more information on the potential negative impacts of legalizing cannabis and saying he believes it could act as a gateway drug.
