NORTH PROVIDENCE – While Mayor Charles Lombardi says he wasn’t at all surprised that town residents supported a bond question on new schools last week, he says he was taken aback that residents voted in favor of recreational marijuana sales in town.

“Do I like it? No. Are we going to have to address it? Yes,” said Lombardi, who along with other town officials had opposed the measure.

