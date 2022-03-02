PAWTUCKET – City resident Tyler McFeeters has announced that he is running for School Committee in this year’s elections.
“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for the Pawtucket School Committee,” said McFeeters in a release. “As the father of a young son who will soon begin his journey through our city’s school system, I feel now is the perfect time to get involved. Our schools have been improving, there is no doubt, but there are still many areas in which we can do better. As a committee member, I will be an ardent fighter for student mental health services, keeping school breakfast and lunch free for every student, and pushing for more building upgrades.”
McFeeters announcement notes that he is an active member in the community. He has previously been a member of Pawtucket’s Juvenile Hearing Board and Mayor Donald Grebien’s Community Advisory Board. He currently lives on Locust Street with his wife Julie and 4-year-old son Taran. He holds a master’s degree in psychology from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor’s in sociology/political science from Rhode Island College. hMcFeeters works as a behavioral health admissions clinician at Steward Healthcare in Massachusetts.
“I am in full support of the new unified high school proposal, and I would like to see our social sciences curriculum expanded as well,” he said. “Our students deserve a world class education as well as an educational experience that fosters a bond between them and the city. I would also like to see if the unified high school may give us the opportunity to re-establish a hockey team here to compete in the Interscholastic League again.”
McFeeters has been a part of several community cleanups and been an active volunteer around the city, including on Broadway near Winters School and on the George Bennett Industrial Highway. He is an avid hockey, baseball and boxing fan, and enjoys going to parks throughout the city with his son.
“I’m running because I love Pawtucket and I care about our future,” he said. “I am excited to share my ideas and even more excited to learn what teachers, parents and students think as well. At its core, my candidacy is about ensuring that students, families, and teachers are supported and enabled to succeed and thrive. I hope I can earn your support and your vote so we can continue to move our schools and our city forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.