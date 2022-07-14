CUMBERLAND – Emphasizing a strong record of accomplishments on behalf of Cumberland and Central Falls during his 12 years in office, State Rep. James McLaughlin announced he is seeking re-election.
“I am energized by the response I am receiving as I walk throughout District 57 and talk to neighbors about issues that matter most to them, like no longer having to pay any car tax bills thanks to our actions taken at the Statehouse,” said the Democrat. “When I’m re-elected, I will continue my fight to suspend the gas tax too.”
McLaughlin is a U.S. Army veteran who did two tours of duty in Vietnam and one in Korea. He said he is an advocate for veterans and is active at St. Aidan’s Church in Cumberland.
By securing state funding for Diamond Hill Road improvements, McLaughlin said he saved Cumberland nearly $1 million. He also obtained $1.5 million to complete the Marshall Avenue reconstruction project, and worked to help restore $3.5 million the state sought to cut from the $15 million Broad Street revitalization project.
Concerned about the safety of seniors and pedestrians crossing from One Mendon Road to Stop & Shop, Rep. McLaughlin said he convinced RIDOT to install a traffic light and a safety island.
In Central Falls, Rep. McLaughlin said he successfully restored pension funding for municipal retirees who had seen drastic cuts when the city went into receivership several years ago.
