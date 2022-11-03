CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – in House District 57, where incumbent Rep. James McLaughlin lost a narrow September primary to fellow Democrat Brandon Voas, McLaughlin has mounted a write-in campaign in a bid to retain the seat.

McLaughlin concedes that write-in campaigns aren’t successful very often, but he’s going all in, distributing some 2,000 fliers.

