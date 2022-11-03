CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – in House District 57, where incumbent Rep. James McLaughlin lost a narrow September primary to fellow Democrat Brandon Voas, McLaughlin has mounted a write-in campaign in a bid to retain the seat.
McLaughlin concedes that write-in campaigns aren’t successful very often, but he’s going all in, distributing some 2,000 fliers.
In the election Nov. 8, there are two candidates whose names will appear on the ballot, Voas and Republican Dennis Huard, and McLaughlin is asking voters to fill his name into the blank spot.
“I feel I owe it to the people who voted for me, and it was so close,” he said. “A lot more people are going to come out to vote.”
Attempts to reach Huard for comment on the race haven’t been successful.
Though there’s been little visible activity from Huard’s campaign, he has said he’s introducing himself to residents as someone who believes in smaller government and finding ways to lower taxes and draw new businesses to town for a better future. He’s said he also wants to see better efforts made on behalf of children and education. He’s also known as a Second Amendment advocate.
Voas said he’s working just as hard in the general election as the primary, approaching it as if Huard was putting as much into the campaign as McLaughlin did. As for the incumbent’s write-in campaign, he said he suspected it might play out this way, saying McLaughlin is another example of a politician not accepting the results of an election and the “process of our democracy.”
Voters spoke on Sept. 13, he said, saying they want a new voice to fight to control costs, develop better parks, and build new roads.
McLaughlin lost the primary race to Voas by 34 votes, or 675-641, across a district covering portions of Cumberland and Central Falls. On the Cumberland side of the line, the margin was narrower, at 552 votes, or 50.5 percent, to 540 votes, or 49.5 percent.
McLaughlin pointed to the margin in Cumberland to say that he thinks he can pull off a write-in win. He said Voas and the Democratic party in Cumberland misrepresented his record in claiming a lack of accomplishment as legislator, saying he helped the district in many ways.
If he doesn’t win this time, said McLaughlin, he’ll definitely be back two years from now. He described Voas as a “button pusher” and a progressive with extreme views on abortion.
McLaughlin said the write-in campaign kicked off about three weeks ago after he heard from many residents who wanted to see him try again. He said he still has a lot of initiatives to tackle as legislator.
