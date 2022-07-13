NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite Town Council members saying last month that they intended to seek new bidders in the planned redevelopment of the former North Providence Public Safety Complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., officials have confirmed that there’s still hope that they can reach an agreement with the developer behind a rejected plan on an acceptable alternative.
Town Council President Dino Autiello confirmed that representatives from Douglas Construction and Supply Corp. have requested a meeting.
At a June 7 meeting, the council had been set to simply continue the matter without comment after the developer sent another letter asking for the delay when Councilor Steven DiLorenzo questioned how many times is too many before the town moves in a new director.
The council ended up voting at that meeting to have MG Commercial seek new proposals for the property.
Mayor Charles Lombardi, who has said a deal with Douglas Construction would net the town more than $2 million in a sale, deferred comment on the latest developments to the council.
The council previously rejected a proposal for a self-storage facility on the rear of the property as well as two standalone commercial properties on the Mineral Spring Avenue side of it. Neighbors had been outspoken against the plan for the storage facility, citing a number of concerns.
Autiello said attorney John Restivo of Darrow Everett reached out and asked for a meeting after July 4, but the meeting hasn’t been called yet. Restivo asked that Autiello and Councilor Stefano Famiglietti be part of the meeting as head of the ordinance subcommittee that would likely need to review changes, said Autiello, and he’s also asking that District 1 Councilor Ron Baccala also be part of it because the property is in his district.
Autiello said he’s not sure what to expect from the planned meeting, whether there will be any new ideas or a change of heart from what was previously planned. The self-storage use was considered the revenue generator needed for the project to work.
“I’m willing to work with them,” said Autiello, but said he agrees with the rest of the council that they can’t just keep waiting around.
Baccala previously suggested that a possible indoor recreation facility be developed by the town on the back portion of the property using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, said Autiello, and he found that to be an intriguing idea. A facility similar to Johnston’s, with people paying to rent and use it, would presumably pay for itself, he said.
Such a facility would likely drive more traffic here than what was proposed with the storage facility, Autiello conceded, and traffic had been cited as a concern.
“We’ll see what these guys have to say, and then we’ll go from there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.