WOONSOCKET – The phone would ring at the home of John Dionne, and he would answer immediately after seeing that it was his old friend Sue Menard. He’d expect a call from Menard out of the blue every now and then, as they’d been friends since she was mayor.
Dionne says he’s devastated that he won’t be getting those calls anymore.
Menard was found dead in her home on Sept. 19. Her neighbor called the authorities after smelling an odor, and after not seeing her or her longtime boyfriend Daniel Grabowski for a couple of weeks. Grabowski was the former director of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. Grabowski was also found dead in the home, his cause of death declared to be type 2 diabetes while Menard’s cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, according to results released by the state late last week. They were found in separate parts of the home.
“She was very tough, and a strong leader, but she was also generous,” said Dionne of the city’s first elected woman mayor and longest-serving top executive.
He said Menard was the kind of mayor that if the city was going through a heat wave, she would go out and buy fans with her own money. He recalls the time a resident came into her office without transportation, and she asked him where he needed to go, quickly putting him on a bus home.
“She was just that type of person,” he said. As well as working with her politically, Dionne recalls traveling the world with her and going to her home to eat her home-cooked meals.
Dionne added that when he was on the City Council, he proposed a homestead expansion, a cause Menard took up after he left the council.
“Today, it’s saving a lot of money for two-family homes,” he said.
“You also couldn’t get out of the house without her feeding you,” he said, laughing at the memory.
According to Dionne, after Menard’s daughter Carrie Paivilin died in 2009 at age 31 due to a mixed interaction of prescription drugs, Menard became mostly bound to her home. After she stepped down as mayor, she barely delved into politics, only occasionally calling in to a radio station to support of a candidate running for School Committee or City Council. Menard also told Dionne that she hadn’t seen her grandchildren in a long time.
“She didn’t even have a cell phone, if you called her and she didn’t recognize the number, she wouldn’t pick up,” he said. As the death of her daughter affected her, she and her boyfriend, who loved her “so much,” according to Dionne, never left the house and became more ill over time. He recalls running into someone who heard that when their house cleaner came to the house around three weeks before they were found, Grabowski told the woman she couldn’t clean the house because they were too sick.
James Pilavin, who was married to Menard’s daughter, said the family just wants everything surrounding her passing to calm down, saying the descriptions in news reports about the state Menard and Grabowski were found in have hurt the family.
Current Mayor of Woonsocket Lisa-Baldelli Hunt ordered flags at half staff at the news of Menard’s passing, also adding red curtains to Menard’s City Hall portrait.
“She cared a lot about the people of Woonsocket, she loved the city, and she did the best that she could as the mayor, there’s no better way of explaining,” said Dionne.
