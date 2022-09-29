Susan Menard

Menard

WOONSOCKET – The phone would ring at the home of John Dionne, and he would answer immediately after seeing that it was his old friend Sue Menard. He’d expect a call from Menard out of the blue every now and then, as they’d been friends since she was mayor.

Dionne says he’s devastated that he won’t be getting those calls anymore.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.