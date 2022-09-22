Susan Menard

WOONSOCKET – Off Hamlet Avenue, a sign welcomes people to the Mayor Susan D. Menard Middle School Complex. It’s been there since 2017, two years after a rare instance of government leaders in the city finding rare unanimous agreement, voting that it should be installed.

Menard had her share of political friends and enemies during her career of service in Woonsocket politics, but few disagreed that her impact on the city, as its first woman elected mayor and longest-serving top executive, was great.

Ida
Ida

Seriously, she alone did this? I, like others, prefer to remember the many many overall good things she did, the battles she had to fight because of being a female in office, and her love of family, friends, and city folk. She passed away, remember her with kindness.

James Peters
James Peters

She declared war on multi-family "homeowners" by reducing the homestead exemption from 25% to 10% for owner-occupied homes.

She also declared four family homes commercial while stripping them of trash collection regardless of owner-occupancy. The homestead exemption was eliminated from these homes as well.

Sadly, her legacy is a continuation of this war.

