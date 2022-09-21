PAWTUCKET – A special City Council meeting meant to clear up discussion around Morley Field left residents with more questions than answers Monday evening.
Residents turned out Monday evening in opposition to the proposed sale of Morley Field as part of a new shipping center planned next door, with more than a dozen people speaking. Residents shared stories of memories and personal connections to Morley Field, saying it was a vital asset to their community. Residents echoed Councilor Clovis Gregor’s claim that the sale of the field was illegal, saying it would leave the district without adequate green space for recreation, and expressed concern with traffic from the proposed distribution center parking lot, among other impacts.
As Morley Field is converted into parking for a planned new distribution center next door, where demolition of the former Microfibres mill facility has been ongoing, the city is required by federal standards to find a replacement recreation space. The athletic field is a designated public recreation facility developed in the late 1970s and partially funded by a National Park Service grant. To sell the five-acre property, the city is required to follow a recreation conversion process managed by the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, including developing a replacement recreation site that is of equal or greater size and equal or greater value than Morley Field.
“We’ve been working with RIDEM,” Planning Director Bianca Policastro said Monday. “Once RIDEM feels we have satisfied enough of the requirements to coordinate with the National Park Service, it then gets sent up the chain at NPS. So far everything that’s been done has been done in full support of RIDEM policy and procedure.”
Gregor said he believes the purchase and sale of Morley Field to JK Equities LLC was illegal because when the property was transferred to the city of Pawtucket in the 1970s, Lot 291 was gifted by Narragansett Wire Co. to be used by the city as an athletic field. He cited a state law prohibiting the sale of land gifted to the city for a particular use, and accused city officials of intentionally misleading the council on the viability of the sale.
“To suggest we intentionally withheld information from the council is inaccurate,” City Solicitor Frank Milos said. “Our feeling was that the restriction was extinguished and it wasn’t an issue that we were going to have to deal with.”
While Milos said the title company did not initially catch the potential issue, he said they have since reviewed the issue, and Milos agreed with Gregor that this could be a potential impediment to the pending sale. He said the city was looking to “take certain steps to address that issue” and clear up confusion and move on with the Morley Field sale. At the request of council members, Milos will look into ways to move forward, including asking JK Equities about the viability, and the company’s interest, in purchasing just the single lot 309.
A scheduled Sept. 21 meeting includes discussion and a potential vote on a resolution authorizing the purchase of a proposed replacement property, just under 10 acres of undeveloped land between Riverside Cemetery and Max Read Field in Council District 4. Gregor has said replacing Morley Field with space outside of his District 5 is unacceptable. Other advocates agree with that stance, saying the recreation facility should not be taken offline.
Among those to speak Monday were primary winners for state representative Cherie Cruz and Jennifer Stewart, who are urging the city save Morley and not engage in “environmental racism.”
As the meeting carried on, discussion devolved, with outbursts from city officials speaking over one another and those in attendance interjecting their own thoughts. Council President David Moran hammered his gavel in an attempt to restore order while members of the public kept speaking.
“This is a City Council meeting!” Councilor Mark Wildenhain yelled out after one interruption. “The public has the right to give their public input, but then we conduct a meeting so that we can get answers, so please don’t interrupt.”
