NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town hasn’t levied any fines or penalties to residents or business owners under new rules on rat abatement approved last month, with officials instead choosing to educate them on the new requirements, said Mayor Charles Lombardi.
Lombardi said there was one complaint of note over the past month, and inspectors have also been making the rounds in search of violations so they can address them with the owners. They’re then giving them 10 days to correct the problems.
Officials are looking into anything reported, he said.
“Hopefully, right now we’ve got a handle on it,” he said, adding that the rat situation has overall improved in the past few months.
Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, who originally initiated the rule changes that were passed unanimously by the council in January, said the purpose was to give the administration the teeth needed to go after specific situations where property owners are causing rodent issues.
As far as specific properties the administration has gone after, he said, he’s not aware of specifics, but said the mayor’s office has been responsive to complaints.
The Town Council on Jan. 4 approved an ordinance instituting a package of tougher penalties, including increased fines of $500, from $50 for commercial property owners, to be levied at the discretion of the building inspector’s office. Dumpster owners must:
• Maintain rat bait stations;
• Keep dumpsters closed at all times, with a three-sided enclosure around them;
• And avoid exposed trash.
If an inspector finds a rodent issue, he or she could cite a property owner and provide a notice of abatement. If work to kill off rats isn’t done, the town could do the work and then place a tax lien on the property. Property owners would have the ability to appeal determinations to North Providence Municipal Court.
The $500 fine is really geared toward targeting offender commercial property owners, while the other big point is to require residents to hire an exterminator if needed.
