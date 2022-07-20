CENTRAL FALLS – There are no more contests for Central Falls City Council after one of three candidates who announced interest in an at-large seat withdrew his nomination.
While Alfonso Acevedo announced his candidacy earlier this month, Central Falls City Clerk Jahaira Rodriguez said he never picked up his paperwork and withdrew his nomination.
Incumbent at-large member Tatiana Baena returned 241 signatures. New candidate Laurilim Rosado Martinez returned 201, just surpassing the 200 minimum required for the at-large position. They are now running uncontested for the two at-large council seats.
Sitting City Council President Jessica Vega, representing District 5, officially announced this month she would not be seeking re-election in 2022. Outgoing at-large member Glendaliz Colon did not seek re-election and instead submitted for candidacy to the Democratic Ward Committee. However, she did not return the required 50 signatures to make the ballot for that position.
All five candidates who are running unopposed for ward seats on the Central Falls City Council needed to collect just 50 signatures from registered voters.
- Incumbent Meaghan Levasseaur, Ward 1, submitted 55 signatures.
- Incumbent Robert Ferri, Ward 2, submitted 53 signatures.
- Incumbent Kevin Kazarian, Ward 3, submitted 57 signatures.
- Incumbent Franklin Solano, Ward 4, submitted 72 signatures.
- Newcomer Rafael Peguero, Ward 5, submitted 58 signatures.
Vega said she endorsed her successor for the Ward 5 seat. While running unopposed, Peguero said he’s excited to provide a voice for community members of all ages, and to take office as the city continues to reinvent itself.
