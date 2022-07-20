CENTRAL FALLS – There are no more contests for Central Falls City Council after one of three candidates who announced interest in an at-large seat withdrew his nomination.

While Alfonso Acevedo announced his candidacy earlier this month, Central Falls City Clerk Jahaira Rodriguez said he never picked up his paperwork and withdrew his nomination.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.