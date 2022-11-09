Opposing candidates in two Pawtucket races, Council District 2 and Senate District 8, pose for a bipartisan photo together during voting at Potter-Burns Elementary School on Tuesday. From left are Councilor Mark Wildenhain, Sen. Sandra Cano, council challenger Angela Cooke, and Senate challenger Cathyann Palocsik.
PAWTUCKET – Primary winners for Pawtucket's General Assembly seats won their races on Tuesday with numbers anywhere from 60 to 18 percent of the total vote cast.
They were easy wins for the Democrats, who continue to swat back any challenges from Republicans.
In Senate District 15, Meghan Kallman won 4,892 votes, or 80.9 percent of the total, against Republican Barbara Quigley, who received 1,145 votes, or 18.9 percent.
In Senate District 8, incumbent Democrat Sandra Cano had 3,318 votes, or 67.6 percent, to 1,583 votes for Republican Cathyann Palocsik.
In Senate District 16, incumbent Democrat Jonathan Acosta easily defeated former Sen. Betty Crowley, who was seeking a return to the seat, winning 1,538 votes, or 71.3 percent, to Crowley's 611 votes, or 28.3 percent.
In House District 61, incumbent Democrat Leonela Felix, at 2,043 votes and 61.6 percent of the total, defeated Republican Richard Karsulavitch, who had 1,271 votes, or 38.3 percent.
In House District 62, incumbent Rep. Mary Duffy Messier earned 1,768 votes, or 60.7 percent, to Republican Wayne Charbonneau's 889 votes, or 30.5 percent, and independent David Coughlin's 247 votes, or 8.5 percent.
Democrat Robert Britto, in Senate 18, defeated Anna Maria Powers, earning 5,214 votes, or 65.6 percent, to 2,691 votes, or 33.9 percent for Powers.
Democrat Brianna Henries, in House District 64, handily defeated independent Antonio de Simas, with 2,080 votes, or 65.8 percent, to 1,051 votes, or 33.3 percent.
In House District 46, incumbent Mary Ann Shallcross Smith defeated independent Angelo Kapsimalis, earning 3,420 votes, or 60.9 percent, to 2,165 votes, or 38.5 percent, for Kapsimalis.
In House District 63, incumbent Democrat Katherine Kazarian defeated Republican Anthony Sionni, taking home 3,610 votes, or 70.4 percent, to 1,503 votes, or 29.3 percent.
For Pawtucket City Council, at-large primary winners and Democrats Michael Araujo (29.8 percent), Yesenia Rubio (27.1 percent), and Roberto Moreno (25.6 percent) were the three winners Tuesday, besting Republican Michael Cooper (16.9 percent, to win the three available seats.
In Council District 2, Democrat Mark Wildenhain brushed back a challenge from Republican Angela Cooke, gettin 68.8 percent of the total vote.
For statewide races and Rhode Island's congressional seats, Pawtucket residents helped all Democrats to victory on Tuesday.
Democrats Cherie Cruz, primary winner in House District 58, Jennifer Stewart, in House 59, and Karen Alzate, in House 60, all ran unopposed on Tuesday.
In big news for local education, voters, at a total of 79.3 percent, approved borrowing for a new centralized high school at the McCoy Stadium site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.