Bipartisan photo op

Opposing candidates in two Pawtucket races, Council District 2 and Senate District 8, pose for a bipartisan photo together during voting at Potter-Burns Elementary School on Tuesday. From left are Councilor Mark Wildenhain, Sen. Sandra Cano, council challenger Angela Cooke, and Senate challenger Cathyann Palocsik.

PAWTUCKET – Primary winners for Pawtucket's General Assembly seats won their races on Tuesday with numbers anywhere from 60 to 18 percent of the total vote cast.

They were easy wins for the Democrats, who continue to swat back any challenges from Republicans.

