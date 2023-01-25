NORTH PROVIDENCE – Replacement of lead pipes has become a hot topic of late, and Mayor Charles Lombardi, who leads of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, says it’s great to see this important issue now gaining some traction beyond town borders.
Lombardi first began targeting the lead pipe issue in North Providence back in 2017, a year after the water crisis was concluding in Flint, Mich. He told The Breeze at the time and repeated again this week that it was that crisis that caused him to be alerted to the need to address pipe issues.
There were many comments made to him six years ago that talking about lead pipes would cause a major issue by scaring people, Lombardi told The Breeze, but he always felt the benefits of telling people that they might not have a problem now but could have one 10-15 years from now always outweighed the negatives.
“We were the only community to tackle it,” he said.
In 2018, Lombardi and the town won the EPA’s Children’s Health Award for work addressing lead pipes to that point. The town went the old-fashioned route to get more than 100 people engaged with the process of replacing their lines, knocking door to door to contact residents directly.
Lombardi was interviewed by news outlets this week on the work he and the town have done leading up to state officials’ new plans to replace lead pipes across Rhode Island.
“Everybody’s picking up on it now,” he said. “It’s old news for us.”
The town won another $218,000 in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation grant funding from the EPA last October, money Lombardi says should cover replacement of another 30-35 lead pipe connections in addition to the 104 hookups the town has completed to this point, the only local town to be awarded the money.
The mayor estimates that there are another 900 lead pipe connections remaining in town. The cost to the town per connection is between $3,200 and $4,000, he said.
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, of District 4, Providence and North Providence, last week introduced legislation to address lead pipes in the state’s water supply system.
The Lead Poisoning Prevention Act would create a lead water supply replacement program for both public and private service lines, with a requirement that all affected lines are replaced within 10 years. Last session, Ruggerio co-sponsored similar legislation, which was introduced by former Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey and passed by the Senate.
The bill would require water suppliers to create a service line inventory no later than Oct. 16, 2024, to determine the existence or absence of lead within each water connection in its service area. It would also establish new notification and reporting requirements for suppliers to ensure transparency in the identification and replacement of service lines containing lead.
Additionally, the bill requires a lead risk assessment be conducted for any home built prior to 2011 as part of any transaction involving the property. Currently, those assessments are required only for homes built prior to 1978.
Rep. William O’Brien introduced Lead Poisoning Prevention Act legislation on the House side.
U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse last August announced a $3.3 million federal earmark for the state to go toward addressing lead pipe issues.
