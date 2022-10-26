NORTH PROVIDENCE – After town paving contractor T. Miozzi was sold, the company failed to redo any local roadways, says Town Councilor Steve Loporchio, a turn of events that isn’t sitting well with constituents.
Loporchio told The North Providence Breeze that council members continue to get questions from residents about why North Providence seems to be the only community in the area where paving hasn’t happened.
Loporchio is asking officials for more transparency in what’s been going on, saying if council members had more information on even the list of roads that will be repaved next, they could tell constituents when they call that their road is on the list to be redone within a certain amount of time. He said he plans to put the topic on the agenda for November’s council meeting.
“There are a lot of discouraged residents in town,” he said. “We knew this company was sold in the spring. Everybody’s wrapped up at this point. People are discouraged and deserve answers.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi told The Breeze that he updated council members at a recent Planning Board meeting about what transpired with this year’s paving plan, but realized this week that Loporchio wasn’t at that meeting, which is why the councilman might have questions now.
Lombardi said he explained to councilors at that meeting that T. Miozzi had “delayed and delayed” on paving, and when they finally were ready to get some streets done with the season winding down, he felt it was too late with colder weather already arriving and the seams in the paving not being as strong when not done in warmer conditions.
“They strung us along, but they were the bid,” he said, adding that they talked to some companies about potentially matching the bid, but “we couldn’t do that in a hurry.”
“We’re at the mercy of the paving company. They were supposed to be here a month ago,” Lombardi said, suggesting that they could have gotten in a couple of weeks’ worth of paving, but he’d noticed a couple of other streets where work was done by the company late in the season are now splitting at the center seam and letting water into the roadway to cause future damage.
Lombardi said the town still plans to use up its paving budget in the current July to June fiscal year, but paving now won’t start until next spring, hopefully by late April, as the job needs to be put back out to bid.
“We’re going to spend it before the end of June,” said Lombardi. “We will utilize the budget.”
He noted that the town did get a small amount of paving done earlier this year using last year’s budget.
Loporchio said council members had a conversation with Lombardi and his team after a council meeting back in May, and the agreement then was that everyone would work together, and district council members would help with the formation of lists of roads to be done across town within the $1 million paving budget.
Providence Water or National Grid would notify the town of where they were going to do work, and the town would focus in those areas to make sure to piggyback on repaving that was already being done, said Loporchio.
He said when he reached out to Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore a couple of weeks ago about the repaving list, Salvatore said he wasn’t planning to distribute the list to anyone, which didn’t sit well with him.
Loporchio said there are a lot of great things happening in town, with money coming in from the federal government, a “wonderful surplus” that’s been built up over time through good fiscal management and help from a Google settlement, investments in schools, and more, but paving is an area where it’s coming up short.
“We’ve just got to get it done,” he said.
An additional change that would help with transparency, he said, would be to bring in an outside engineering company, similar to what neighboring Pawtucket did, to evaluate the condition of all roads and generate the repaving list based only on their condition rather than the current request system.
“You’re getting a list of streets, this one is worse than this one,” he said.
When Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien brought in the outside company to analyze roads in that city, officials credited the move with taking the politics out of the annual paving process.
Lombardi said there is a silver lining in all of this, as some of the roads that the town would have repaved ended up getting dug up by National Grid and Rhode Island Energy and repaved at no cost to local taxpayers.
On Loporchio’s suggestion about an outside company analyzing roads, Lombardi said he believes the town can continue handling the task. That said, if the council wants to hire a company to decide which roads need to be paved, he’s OK with it, said Lombardi, but one consequence of that would be that the town would no longer be able to address council members’ wishes when they make a request on a road.
“They have to answer to their constituents,” he said, adding that council members might be forced into a situation where they’re debating what the company says in order to get a certain road on the list.
