NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local leaders, many in office long enough to remember the town’s more troubled times of 12-15 years ago, hailed the great gains they’ve made and promised residents that they’ll continue pushing the ball forward.
Town Council and School Committee members, all incumbent election winners, were sworn in during a Jan. 5 ceremony at North Providence Town Hall.
They pointed to numerous investments, including new schools, new town buildings, and new park spaces, along with continued economic prosperity, as great achievements that should be built on from here.
Dino Autiello, unanimously chosen to continue on as council president after his unopposed election victory for the at-large seat, said events such as this cause one to reflect a bit on how they got here.
He recalled graduating from the University of Rhode Island in 2004, now almost 20 years ago, and not knowing what he wanted to do as he washed dishes at his parents’ diner. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio would come in for breakfast daily, he recalled, and Autiello would pick his brain on politics. Ruggerio encouraged him to come to the Statehouse for a Senate fellowship program, which he did and loved it, said Autiello, learning to write legislation in the policy office in a 30-hour position. A full-time position then came up, and he applied and got it.
Former state Sen. Joe Montalbano, who administered the oath of office to Autiello as his chosen designee last week, was the one who hired him and was his first boss back then, he said.
It’s been an “incredibly challenging few years for our town,” said Autiello, with “waves of unprecedented events,” but he’s proud of the resilience and heart shown by the community through tough times, with neighbors looking out for each other, supporting local community institutions, and really stepping up when everything was falling apart around them.
Jan. 5’s inauguration was a momentous occasion where a group of talented and dedicated people were promising to continue moving it in the right direction despite all those obstacles, said the council president. He thanked the family members who sacrifice so much so that they can work on behalf of the people in making North Providence the “best place to live in the state.”
Autiello thanked Mayor Charles Lombardi for his leadership and dedication to the town, saying it’s been a pleasure and honor to work with him for 12 years in achieving major strides for the town they both love dearly. This is a truly exciting time, he said.
Business in North Providence is rebounding, economic development is starting to return, especially up and down Mineral Spring Avenue, despite all setbacks, and officials are working collaboratively and with transparency for open and honest government, Autiello said. He added that he’s proud of the town achieving several years of no tax increases, and officials will continue to invest in recreation properties, adding to three more state-of-the-art schools, a new safety complex, and animal shelter, and ready and eager to keep the ball rolling with new ideas that are good for taxpayers.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, sworn in by state Rep. Arthur Corvese, was chosen by his colleagues as first council president pro tempore, while Councilor Mario Martone, sworn in by Associate Superior Court Justice Kevin McHugh, was selected second council president pro tempore.
Councilor Ron Baccala was sworn in by Chief of Staff Dick Fossa.
North Providence High School senior Naeelah Desanges, born the year Autiello graduated from URI, served as emcee for the Jan. 5 event. Lombardi said he chose her after seeing her and interacting with her at a high school event a couple of months ago and being so impressed with her.
Desanges said she’s gotten to know the town on many levels, serving as chief editor of the Cougar Courier at NPHS, vice president of the Class of 2023, a member of the education commissioner’s student advisory board, and as a member of the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission. She also works as a reference associate at the town library.
Lombardi congratulated all elected officials, also commending their families for their consistent sacrifice. He commended leaders for listening and responding to constituents’ needs.
“North Providence is our home, and it’s the envy of many communities because we are a community that cares,” he said.
The mayor also listed off some of what’s been achieved, including the new safety complex, new elementary schools, a “second to none” park at Camp Meehan, a solar farm at the town’s former dump, a new animal control shelter coming online soon, the new Encompass Park accessible playground, and a number of new businesses, thanking the council especially for their help in making it all happen without a tax increase, and said none of it would have happened without the cooperation of the council and school board.
“More to come,” said Lombardi, saying further success and maintaining of services residents are accustomed to can only come with complete cooperation and partnership between branches of government.
Denise Vasques, acting director of the Board of Canvassers, issued certificates of election to officials.
For School Committee, Town Clerk Mary Ann DeAngelus administered the oath of office to members Frank Pallotta, Anthony Marciano and Arthur Corsini, while Rep. Corvese did so for member Charles Pollock Jr.
Members then unanimously chose Pallotta to remain as chairperson of the committee. Supt. Joseph Goho also oversaw the election of member Rod DaSilva as vice chairperson.
Pallotta, a 52-year educator, laughed as he said how he didn’t have to wear glasses when he was first elected back in 1986. He called this a joyous occasion as it celebrates the mission of saving lives through education. He said officials support each other in providing the best education possible, doing so with prudence, judiciousness and collective problem-solving rather than emotion or self-serving objectives. Every one of them have a role in the mission, and every one can make a difference in children’s lives, he said.
Pallotta spoke at length about how standardized tests, while they perform a role, should not be used to measure the success of whether they’re succeeding in the mission. Every school, child and leadership team is different, he said, and test results don’t necessarily correlate with actual learning or successful career outcomes.
Pallotta said everyone came together again last year to support a $125 million school improvement bond, and the town will soon celebrate the “unprecedented achievement” of having every elementary student in a new facility and upgraded state-of-the-art middle schools and high school.
This investment in children is an investment in the community as a whole, he emphasized.
Officials should all be proud of their collective mission, he said, as they create a culture of learners who value each other and understand and respect the differences between each other.
