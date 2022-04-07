CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Volunteer litter pickers were out early last week, getting a head start on picking up the excessive roadside trash that has plagued Cumberland and Lincoln and many other communities even more than normal during the pandemic.
Empty nip bottles were again the most frequently trash item found, with some areas full of them.
Members of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone reported that in cleaning up .7 miles of roadway along Albion Road, they picked up 17 bags of trash and 1,000 nips.
Tom Ward, retired Breeze publisher and Yellow Bag Day coordinator of the Breeze-sponsored event, said in a letter to volunteers that he spoke with Nayan Patel, owner of Paul’s Liquors on Mendon Road, who helped clean Mendon near J.H. Lynch and J.J. Duffy Funeral Home.
“We had a long conversation about his work, and the work of other liquor store owners locally, in trying to collaborate with state legislators to find a solution (on nips) that will be fair to all, and keep roadsides cleaner,” he said.
From Mill Street and Town Hall to Pine Swamp Place and Wrentham Road, from Ann & Hope Way to Lippitt Estates to Albion Road to Nate Whipple Highway and so many more roads, parks and schools, “you all did an amazing job,” said Ward. “Even those small wooded spots along Mendon Road, in the Ashton and Berkeley villages, got a good cleaning, and thanks to Mayor Jeff Mutter for handling one of them.”
Thanks to a team led by Jennifer Chenail, the B.F. Norton Elementary School and park perimeter also got a cleaning for the first this year as part of Yellow Bag Day.
Ken Pichette, the town councilor who organizes the Lincoln/Manville side of Yellow Bag Day, thanked all of the dedicated volunteers who came out, saying this was the best attended event to date and the most areas covered ever.
Troop 1 Manville, under the leadership of Scoutmaster George Defond again stepped up and started early in thoroughly cleaning New River Road, he said. This year was a very diverse group including my family, friends, neighbors, and town officials and elected leaders, said Pichette. It was residents from within neighborhoods who made up the largest portion of volunteers, he said.
Ward and Pichette thanked the town crews in both communities for helping out by picking up yellow bags on Monday.
