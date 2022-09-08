Editor’s note: The Breeze invited gubernatorial candidates this summer to have their supporters write columns on their behalf. This is the last in that series.
I’m a primary care doctor working in Woonsocket. During COVID, hundreds of Rhode Islanders lost their homes, including many of my patients. One of my patients, Mr. J, was in his late 50s when he became unhoused. A chronic hip fracture that would not heal prevented him from walking due to excruciating pain, let alone continue his work as an electrician.
And yet, having already been on the public housing waitlist for months and with no end in sight, he was forced to sleep outside. This in turn kept delaying any surgery he could have, prolonging his state of severe chronic pain indefinitely.
Last fall, housing advocates came together once again to fight for so many people struggling in similar ways across the state. That’s how I first met former Secretary of State Matt Brown and Sen. Cynthia Mendes: amidst a group of advocates, listening to and working alongside them to put an end to this crisis. But with winter just a few weeks away, we all knew something urgently needed to be done to prevent our unhoused community members from freezing to death. So when I saw that Matt and Cynthia had set up tents outside the Statehouse in protest last December, I decided to join them.
Matt, Cynthia, and dozens of community members slept outside of the Statehouse for 16 nights to demand that the government address the homelessness crisis. Matt and Cynthia stayed out each and every night, never returning home for the entire length of the “sleepout” in order to keep the pressure on the state government to act.
While trying to sleep through intense winds that knocked down tents and multiple freezing snowy nights, each of us had to reckon with how our government has left hundreds of Rhode Islanders to endure these conditions for months and years on end. The hardest part to reconcile was that we had over $1 billion in emergency funds that had gone untouched for 10 months. I saw how Matt and Cynthia’s leadership during those two weeks brought together community members and advocates from across Rhode Island in solidarity, leveraging People-Power to force the state to open up an additional 400 shelter beds to Rhode Islanders who had lost their homes. But so much more needs to be done.
Matt and Cynthia will do what’s right, even when it’s hard. Together, they’re running for governor and lieutenant governor to make sure that every family has a home and can see a doctor when they need to. They’ll fight to end giveaways to big corporations, raise taxes on the richest 1 percent to fund our schools, raise the minimum wage to $19 per hour, and enact a Green New Deal and Medicare for All.
And they’re not running alone; they’re running with dozens of candidates for the state legislature, teachers, nurses, social workers. Because no one person can solve the problems we face alone.
Mr. J passed away a few months ago, the trauma he bore proving to be too much to endure. He was a gentle and truly kind person who deserved better from our government. Every day, I hear from patients struggling to survive in a system that impacts all Rhode Islanders. They’re struggling because the people in power have funneled money over and over again to the very rich and big corporations while so many are struggling to put a roof over their heads and make ends meet. These are policy decisions – they’re choices that the people in power have made. It doesn’t have to be this way, and we can finally start to change things by electing Matt Brown and Cynthia Mendes on Sept. 13.
Dr. Nithin Paul is a primary care doctor working in Woonsocket and a community activist.
