CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Now 10 years into his career as the senator representing District 19, Ryan Pearson has been chosen as majority leader of the Rhode Island Senate, marking the next rung in the ladder of a political career that started when he was 20.
Pearson, now 34, was chosen in a caucus of Senate Democrats last week at the Providence Marriott as the next Senate majority leader.
Senate District 19 represents most of Cumberland outside of Cumberland Hill, as well as the Saylesville and Lonsdale portions of Lincoln.
Senators last week also endorsed Sen. Dominick Ruggerio as the caucus nominee for a new term as president of the Senate. The vote for Senate president will be taken on the first day of the 2023-24 session.
“I am proud that today, more than ever before, this chamber truly reflects the communities we serve. It is younger and more diverse than at any point in our history, filled with new energy and fresh perspectives as we meet the many challenges of this moment,” Pearson said. “Together, driven by that energy and diversity, we accomplished great things for Rhode Island during the 2021-2022 Senate session. As we prepare for 2023 and 2024, we can again take action to transform our state for the better.”
To be chosen as leader, Pearson told The Breeze, one needs to gain the respect and trust of those they work with over years, and all 33 Democrats in the majority, from very conservative to liberal persuasions, chose him. He credits his ability to work with everyone and find middle ground.
One of the things that became clear after he became head of the Senate Finance Committee in 2020 was that leadership roles benefit Cumberland and Lincoln significantly, he said, and that will only become more true as he becomes majority leader.
As examples of how the finance position helped local residents, he shared about how the school funding numbers have turned more favorable for the local communities each year, as well as how the car tax was phased out entirely along with all other communities. Because of Cumberland’s unsynchronized tax schedule, an initial plan on the car tax had the town joining East Providence as the only ones that would have had the car tax for an extra year, but Pearson said he made it clear that this wasn’t an option.
“Having these jobs, it’s a lot more work for the member, but there’s a ton of upside for the communities they represent,” he said.
“You’re in good shape,” he said, if you’re in a community represented by a high-ranking elected official.
Pearson served on the Cumberland School Committee from 2008 to 2010, then joined the Senate in 2012. He’s always served on finance and education subcommittees, he said, moving up the ranks. Due to timing, he will serve a short time both as majority leader and head of finance, and then will be an ex officio member of all committees.
Pearson gave another example of how being in a leadership position changes things, saying he went to a meeting last week where the Rhode Island Department of Transportation was working on prototypes for something, and Providence and Cumberland were the two communities being evaluated because they knew they would have to meet with him on the topic.
“There are certainly the advantages there,” he said, explaining that it’s simply about making sure the voices of Cumberland and Lincoln are louder.
Pearson said he’s not sure how long he’ll serve in state government, but said he loves doing it and will keep doing it as long as he feels like he’s being impactful.
Ruggerio said the Senate set bold and transformative goals during the last season and accomplished much.
“I hope that in our next term, we can continue to build on that work and set a collaborative, service-oriented example of what government can and should be,” he said.
Ruggerio and Pearson addressed the caucus to outline their priorities for the coming session, identifying education, including continued expansion of pre-K, reversing learning loss, providing mental health supports for students and educators, and more, as top areas of focus. They also cited action on health and human services, renewable energy, housing, and economic development as key priorities.
“Rhode Island is at a point in time where we have so much opportunity,” said Pearson. “The entire global economy is reshaping itself post COVID and during a period of great uncertainty abroad. Businesses are looking for stable places to produce their goods, and the war for talent is hotter than ever. Rhode Island has a seat at the table, and it will be our job to improve our fundamentals while finding areas to differentiate our state. Through this work we will attract people, businesses and their investment, ensuring opportunity for all here in Rhode Island.”
Both leaders called for unity and collaboration.
In his caucus speech, Pearson thanked Ruggerio for his support and endorsement.
His appointment came after incumbent Cumberland senators and representatives had sweeping victories in the Nov. 8 election.
