Ryan Pearson
Sen. Ryan Pearson checks the incoming results in his race for re-election with campaign manager Ashley Babikian on Nov. 8

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Now 10 years into his career as the senator representing District 19, Ryan Pearson has been chosen as majority leader of the Rhode Island Senate, marking the next rung in the ladder of a political career that started when he was 20.

Pearson, now 34, was chosen in a caucus of Senate Democrats last week at the Providence Marriott as the next Senate majority leader.

