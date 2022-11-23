I did not turn the news on during election night as I’d usually do. It wasn’t that I was not interested in the results, I just didn’t want to endure hours of chatter that was not going to influence the outcomes. I just wanted to know who won. This would determine how I was going to plan for the foreseeable future.
When I voted on election day, there was no anticipation of bold steps into a brighter future. Part of me voted to honor my parents and so many others who had fought and died for me to have that right. Part of me voted so I could tell myself and anyone else that I did not sit on the sidelines of complacency and just let others make all the decisions about my life. I voted because I didn’t want to see my voting rights eroded, a woman’s right to control her own body taken away, or hurricanes, wildfires, drought and flooding get worse every year. I voted because I don’t want to keep letting big pharma get away with murder while spending millions on more guns and more jails to combat an epidemic that they helped create.
Still, as I walked into the polling station, I had a sense of dread that depending on how the voting went, the idea of democracy in America could fade and fail. In this regard, I had more concern for my four grandchildren than I did for myself. While the economy and crime were important issues, I’ve lived long enough to know that big business has more influence over my day-to-day life than any political party or any president. I know that the game of thrones that we play in this country has more to do with a handful of people keeping their grip on the money and the levers of power. I remember thinking as I paid almost $100 to fill my gas tank that if the world’s oil barons knew, after having dealt with inflated gas prices at least 10 times before, that I was not going to worry about who was in office, I was trying to figure out how I could get where I had to go without using any gas at all. I could not help but think about how a city in India during COVID lockdowns could see Mt. Everest for the first time in 40 years. For a short period of time, the people could breathe easier.
The rich and powerful depend on those with less to protect them. Maybe the 98 percent believe that if we support and even honor them, that one of us may get lucky and join their ranks. I chuckled at myself when I bought a ticket to the $2 billion lottery. I had decided that anything less than that amount was not worth my time. I laughed because I have long believed that lotteries are evidence that a country or a culture is in decline when all you need is a dollar and a dream. That by beating trillion-to-one odds, you could jump to the head of the line where you did not have to care about the rest of the planet. The lottery would become your best hope for decent food and housing, clean water, health care and safety.
When I did finally tune in the news, I saw where the American democracy seemed to have survived another day. But it did not mean the extreme elements on both sides had gone away. They are just more in the open, where in plain sight they can still do great harm to a country in need of common sense, decency and courage to stand up for justice for all.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.