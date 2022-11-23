I did not turn the news on during election night as I’d usually do. It wasn’t that I was not interested in the results, I just didn’t want to endure hours of chatter that was not going to influence the outcomes. I just wanted to know who won. This would determine how I was going to plan for the foreseeable future.

When I voted on election day, there was no anticipation of bold steps into a brighter future. Part of me voted to honor my parents and so many others who had fought and died for me to have that right. Part of me voted so I could tell myself and anyone else that I did not sit on the sidelines of complacency and just let others make all the decisions about my life. I voted because I didn’t want to see my voting rights eroded, a woman’s right to control her own body taken away, or hurricanes, wildfires, drought and flooding get worse every year. I voted because I don’t want to keep letting big pharma get away with murder while spending millions on more guns and more jails to combat an epidemic that they helped create.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.