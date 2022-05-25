NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incumbent District 2 North Providence School Committee member Charles “Chuck” Pollock, of 48 Hurdis St., is announcing his re-election bid.
Pollock, a U.S. Army veteran and retired rescue captain with the Cranston Fire Department, says he has maintained a high level of involvement in the North Providence school community.
“The primary reason I am seeking re-election is to support our schoolchildren and their families, who deserve high-quality schools and a well-run district,” he said in a release. “I am proud of the momentum we have established, serving students and maintaining meal services during the pandemic, addressing student technology needs, continuing to expand educational programs like P Tech at the high school, and reorganization of the school district finance department to ensure fiscal oversight to name but a few.”
He said a new opportunity on the horizon is the JROTC program, which school officials are planning to establish at NPHS at the May school board meeting.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our entire community and provides another career and co-curricular experience for students. I am proud that I’ve had a leadership role to help bring this initiative to North Providence, allowing me to fulfill a campaign commitment from four years ago,” he said.
Pollock noted, “I am elected to represent the residents of District 2 on the School Committee, but am proud to support the whole North Providence community. I embrace the opportunity to serve our town, our children and their families for another four years as a member of the North Providence School Committee.”
