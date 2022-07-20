PAWTUCKET – The city is setting its eyes on a potential purchase of Riverside property off Pleasant Street to use as recreation space replacement for Morley Field.
Mayor Donald Grebien’s office Monday announced his administration will be submitting a purchase and sale agreement to the Pawtucket City Council for support via resolution in order to move forward with the purchase of riverfront real estate to replace the recreation space at Morley Field. At this time, it is unclear how quickly this may move forward.
Morley Field was originally purchased using a National Park Service grant. As a result, the city was required to find a greater or equal piece of land to replace the recreation space when closing Morley Field.
Wilder Arboleda, deputy director of administration for the mayor’s office, told The Breeze Monday that the city wanted to find a site somewhere in District 4, 5, or 6, “with preference for 5.” However, the city is choosing to pursue 9.49 acres of undeveloped land on the south side of the city between the Riverside Cemetery and Max Read Field in District 4.
“It ends up being a suitable location that is extremely close to the other one,” Arboleda said. “We believe the best location is the Riverside property.”
District 5 City Councilor Clovis Gregor, who has voiced disapproval with the lack of recreation space in his district following the closure of Morley Field, did not return calls for comment Monday afternoon.
The location is just 0.89 miles away from Morley Field, and with almost twice as much space as the 5.2 acre Morley Field, Arboleda said the larger, riverfront land will create additional green and open space for residents to enjoy and new recreation opportunities.
“This opportunity to purchase and convert such a large acreage of riverfront property for the purpose of recreation is fantastic for our community,” Grebien said in a statement. “This property is over 4 acres more than Morley Field and under a mile away. I want to thank the partnership of the Riverside Cemetery Board for everything they have done in getting us to this point. I believe we are providing an amazing new recreation location with so many options for how to utilize the space.”
The Riverside property is developable for recreation and initial environmental samples have indicated isolated and minimal soil removal as necessary for the conversion to happen. The public would have access to this facility, once completed, via Pleasant Street and a pre-existing paper road. The property sits adjacent to Max Read Field which would allow for an expansion of recreation in the area.
Following the City Council process, this property will have to be assessed by the National Park Service and R.I. Department of Environmental Management to determine that it properly replaces the currently closed Morley Field. The Conversion Plan must be approved by the National Park Service and RIDEM prior to any transfer of ownership.
According to the mayor’s office, the Riverside property is minimally utilized for landscaping related debris storage, and is not conducive for cemetery expansion purposes. Additionally, the property in the process of acquisition is not related to or included in the Riverside Cemetery National Historic Nomination.
The acquisition of this property, along with the conversion to recreation, may be funded through support by JK Equities to find a suitable replacement for Morley Field of around $1.5 million, funds for infrastructure from the American Rescue Plan, Community Development Block grant funding, and Public Recreation Bonds.
