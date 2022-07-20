PAWTUCKET – The city is setting its eyes on a potential purchase of Riverside property off Pleasant Street to use as recreation space replacement for Morley Field.

Mayor Donald Grebien’s office Monday announced his administration will be submitting a purchase and sale agreement to the Pawtucket City Council for support via resolution in order to move forward with the purchase of riverfront real estate to replace the recreation space at Morley Field. At this time, it is unclear how quickly this may move forward.

