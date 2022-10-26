PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition has awarded citations to owners of local markets who successfully passed the yearly compliance check for tobacco sales to underage purchasers.
Citations were handed out at several local markets and convenience store across Pawtucket in October.
The state conducts yearly compliance checks of each store to ensure that minors are not accessing tobacco products. Reducing access to tobacco products is proven to reduce youth use.
In addition, Elizabeth Moreira from the mayor’s office and Diane Dufresne of the Prevention Coalition distributed free Narcan kits with nasal spray for stores to have on hand in case of emergencies.
“The kits add an additional level of protection to residents who may need emergency access in the case of overdose. First, we tell people to call 911. After that they can administer the Narcan while they wait for the ambulance. It’s important to have Narcan in the community because there is so much fentanyl that is being mixed with other drugs and anybody who is using any kind of drug can become a victim of overdose” said Moreira, the city’s public health and equity leader.
“Our work is primarily prevention, but we support all levels of the spectrum when it comes to substance use disorders,” said Dufresne. “Our focus this year is on educating the public on the underage use of marijuana and alcohol. Children’s brains are still developing up to the age of 24. Research has also shown that in some kids, concentrated strains of marijuana can cause psychosis and exacerbate mental health problems, including suicide.”
Dufresne and the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition last week sought $1,000 from the city annually from the Alcohol Awareness Fund to continue to offer alcohol service training programs to Pawtucket license holders at no charge. The coalition offers classes at City Hall annually for $35 per person, but during 2020 and 2021, was able to cover the cost. They are now looking for city help because they can’t continue covering the budget item.
Finance Committee Chairperson Mark Wildenhain said he found out that $27,000 remained in the account, so he was in favor of granting the money to the coalition, and the rest of the committee agreed.
Councilor Elena Vasquez asked whether that $1,000 would be taken out until the money runs out, and others responded that the fund continues to be replenished as citations for illegal service in the city go to the Alcohol Awareness Fund.
Wildenhain said he wants Dufresne to track who goes through the free program so the council, acting as Board of License Commissioners, has that important information available if a license holder ever comes before them for a violation.
The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition works closely with state and local human service providers and agencies to monitor drug overdoses in the community. They also work with schools, public housing, youth organizations, faith-based agencies and youth programs to educate and inform parents and the public about substance abuse prevention and awareness.
