LINCOLN/CUMBERLAND – The race for House of Representatives District 45 will see Republican newcomer Alex Rando taking on tenured Democratic Rep. Mia Ackerman in November.

Rando, who received 256 votes running unopposed in the Republican primary on Sept. 13, is running for the first time against Ackerman, who also ran unopposed in the primary and received 1,208 votes. Despite the lower primary turnout, Rando says he’s optimistic about his chances.

