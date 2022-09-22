LINCOLN/CUMBERLAND – The race for House of Representatives District 45 will see Republican newcomer Alex Rando taking on tenured Democratic Rep. Mia Ackerman in November.
Rando, who received 256 votes running unopposed in the Republican primary on Sept. 13, is running for the first time against Ackerman, who also ran unopposed in the primary and received 1,208 votes. Despite the lower primary turnout, Rando says he’s optimistic about his chances.
“Primaries are tough to judge, but the numbers, from the way they tell us to judge it, seem pretty good,” he said. “The response at the doors has been awesome. I think people are really eager for change.”
District 45 spans both sides of the Blackstone River, covering Cumberland Hill, Manville, and Albion.
“I’ve lived on both sides of the river, so to speak. I grew up in Cumberland Hill and now I live in Manville,” said Rando.
He is a 2006 graduate of Cumberland High School, and went on to attend Assumption University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy. He currently lives in Manville with his wife, Lauren, and their newborn baby, and said becoming a new dad was the push needed to enter the race.
Rando said he’s no stranger to the issues that have plagued the state for decades, and plans to focus on policy matters such as the “economy, education, infrastructure and good government.” Some “short-term issues” that Rando said he has heard from constituents include concerns with increased utility costs and “the general state of government in Rhode Island.”
He works as a general manager in the recycling community. From his time in the industry, he says, he has gained valuable knowledge about protecting the environment, recycling, green energy, sustainability, but most importantly the needs, desires and struggles of some of Rhode Island’s most vulnerable citizens.
He said he’s running to break up the “staleness” of long-time officeholders. Rando expressed concern that after 10 years in office, some legislators, such Ackerman, “stop voting for the residents, stop representing the constituents, and start representing the will of the leadership.” He claimed that Ackerman’s voting record showed strong correlation of voting “with the leadership of the General Assembly throughout the years.”
“I think people are starting to wake up and see that having people in the General Assembly unopposed year after year is not doing us any good,” he said. “They have the sense that the government is not working for them.”
Speaking with The Breeze this week, Ackerman said many local voters are familiar with her from her active time in the community, “even long before taking office.” She has served the residents of Cumberland and Lincoln as the state representative in District 45 since 2012. Before that, she was a member of the Cumberland Town Council from 2006 to 2012, and a member of the Cumberland Juvenile Hearing Board from 2003 to 2006.
Ackerman graduated from the State University of New York at Binghamton with a degree in political economics. She is self-employed as a real estate title examiner, which she says gives her the flexible hours to commit to public service in office, and she lives in Cumberland with her husband, Barry. Their two children attended Cumberland schools and have since graduated from college. Their son is a recent graduate of Columbia Law School.
Asked about issues at the front of voters’ minds, Ackerman said she has heard a lot of questions related to the status of the economy, small business support, and education. Often, she said, voters want to know what she’s accomplished with her time in office. She said she focuses often on “game-changer” bills with impacts on health and wellness.
“A lot of the legislation I’ve sponsored has been about saving lives,” she told The Breeze.
In her time in office, she has successfully sponsored laws to require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer treatment and prevention to provide full insurance coverage for colorectal cancer screenings. She received a national Cancer Society Award this year for her support efforts. Last week, she visited Brown University’s new Legorreta Cancer Center.
She also supported legislation permitting dispatchers with 9-1-1 to talk callers through CPR or immediate action in the event of a heart attack or other emergency “to buy you time until the ambulance arrives, because in the case of a heart attack it’s seconds not minutes” that make a difference of life or death. The legislation relieves the caller and dispatcher of liability.
“I can actually say my bills are saving lives,” Ackerman said.
Last year, she noted, she sponsored legislation requiring consumer education be taught in schools, “so that students come out of school not only with the knowledge to build a skilled workforce, but with the knowledge of how to manage their personal finances instead of spending a lifetime in debt.”
“I was very proud that Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner honored me for distinguished service in championing financial literacy because of this legislation,” she said.
