PAWTUCKET – Rep. Karen Alzate, of District 60, now representing Pawtucket and Central Falls, has announced her campaign for re-election.
“Reflecting on the past two terms, we have worked together to pass legislation that is moving our city forward, as well as the state,” she said in a release. “We have passed legislation that will allow to attract developers from all over the country to show them that Pawtucket is the place to invest. With the new train station being complete, and with the boom of breweries, Pawtucket is a place to live, eat, travel and most importantly to love.”
The 2020 year was a challenging one for many residents, she said, some losing loved ones and many pushed to their limits.
“The census was a success and majority of our residents were counted, and we sure are glad they were,” she said. “We didn’t lose a congressional seat, and District 60 has expanded to Central Falls. I am excited that I will now be working and representing the people of Central Falls, which has always held a piece of my heart.”
She said her second term was by far the hardest, thanking constituents who believed in her and asking them to believe again. She noted several of her leadership positions.
“Our community is stronger when we work together, and I have been able to partner up with all of our Statehouse delegation when it comes to advocating for our city,” she said.
She said she is looking forward to the continued support from residents in working for working families, for students who deserve new school buildings, for investors to see that Pawtucket is where they want to invest, and for a healthy aging population to continue to enjoy their lives without being a cost burden.
“I humbly ask for your support for my re-election of House District 60 and I look forward to talking with the community on the campaign trail,” she said.
