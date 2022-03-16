PAWTUCKET – Yesenia Rubio, who owns Notes Coffee Co. on Armistice Boulevard, has announced that she is running for Pawtucket City Council at large in this year’s elections.
Rubio said she’s been heavily involved in the community through her business, her service on the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, and her advocacy for more resources to residents.
“Pawtucket is heading in the right direction, but there is more work to be done to ensure a bright future for our residents and businesses,” said Rubio in a release. “I am announcing my candidacy for City Council at large and look forward to connecting with the residents to understand what is most important to them.”
Rubio’s platform includes improving residents’ quality of life, increasing transparency and community engagement, proactively working with constituents and making resources more accessible to city businesses.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that there are many needs in our community. As the co-owner of Notes Coffee, I have promoted a safe space in our community that is diverse, inclusive, and just,” she said. “I hope to expand on this work citywide and to show the great residents of Pawtucket why I would like to represent them.”
Rubio, whose parents emigrated from Colombia, was born and raised in Rhode Island, and lives with her wife, U.S. Army veteran Yesenia Figueroa, dog Lyric, and soon-to-be-born baby. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Rhode Island and earned a project management certification from Bryant University.
Visit www.yeseniaforpawtucket.com for more.
