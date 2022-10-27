SCITUATE – The race for House of Representatives in District 41 has Democrat James Safford challenging Republican incumbent Robert Quattrocchi.
Independent Joseph Maggiacomo, a past candidate for school board, failed to submit the required number of signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Safford last ran in a three-way race to replace Nicholas Kettle in Senate District 21 in 2018, scoring 27.2 percent of the vote to 30.3 percent of the vote for independent Michael Fine and 42.5 percent for Republican Gordon Rogers, the winner of that race.
Safford, a resident of 1208 Hartford Pike in North Scituate, says Quattrocchi “supposedly wasn’t going to run, was asked not to run,” and has no friends even within his own party. Everything Quattrocchi proposes fails to pass, and those things he votes for tend to fail, he said.
Safford is warning that Quattrocchi’s lack of knowledge on a wide array of issues would hurt the district, particularly with new Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s expected monetizing of Providence Water.
“We’ll be caught with our pants down with Quattrocchi,” he said. “In six years, he’s done nothing.”
Quattrocchi is a nice guy and means well, he said, but that doesn’t cut it for the district, and he struggles to raise money.
“They don’t want to invest in someone who’s not going to help them,” he said.
Quattrocchi, 58, of 228 Old Plainfield Pike and deputy minority whip, rejects that assertion, saying it’s often the Democrats in the General Assembly who steal the Republicans’ ideas as their own, which he’s fine with. As a result, the accomplishments of the House minority caucus often go unseen, he said, but he continues to do what’s “in the best interest of Scituate and the district.”
He cited his dyslexia bills, which, though they didn’t pass, got other lawmakers to take notice and they passed their own bills.
Quattrocchi, who is married and has two daughters, said his biggest priorities are anything to do with protecting the U.S. Constitution, including freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. He said he doesn’t know much about Safford’s platform.
According to Safford, he’s working hard to meet voters where they are rather than getting mired in the fruitless back and forth that takes place on local Facebook pages.
“Social media is a nightmare,” he said, with good people regularly getting ripped apart and even “tortured” right out of office by people with two and three fake accounts.
He said he’s lined up endorsements from House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and various organizations and labor unions.
The district is an interesting one, said Safford, with many “Rhode Island Democrats” on the western Cranston side of it and far more Republicans on the Scituate side.
Quattrocchi said he disagrees with Safford’s characterization of the demographics in the district, saying the Cranston side is “completely conservative.”
Safford, 44, says he plans to run for the House 41 seat until he wins. He said he considers himself “down the middle” on his own politics as a Democrat, going all the way left on reproductive rights, all the way right on the Second Amendment, and “closer to the middle” on other issues. The common theme, he said, is all about people not being told how to live their lives. He said many voters his age, the ones who are just trying to make ends meet and living their lives, are “all over the map” on issues depending on common sense rather than fitting an existing mold of what they’re supposed to be.
He and his fiancée, who will soon be married after delaying their wedding due to COVID, have two daughters.
Safford said he has four degrees and has worked in many fields, first as a consultant, then as a business development manager, and now as operations manager for two companies. In those capacities, he’s worked with many municipalities and state agencies, he said, learning the ins and outs of the system. That’s why, he said, he’s getting so many endorsements from the people in that system, because they know he understands it. Contrast that with his opponent, he said, who has “no college degree, no job, has never worked with agencies, and doesn’t know how agencies work.”
Credentials are important, he said, and it doesn’t matter if you’re nice and intelligent if you don’t know what you’re doing. Quattrocchi’s famous line is to ask for more literature to have people explain concepts to him instead of doing his own homework, Safford said.
On Safford’s accusation that he doesn’t really work for a living, Quattrocchi said he’s been self-employed for his whole life, working in motorcycles and the concrete business, and he and his wife have done OK to the point where he can “kind of float for right now.”
He questioned how Safford can “divorce himself” from national Democrats on certain issues, including “open borders, fentanyl, and sexual education.”
Safford responded that sexual education isn’t a national issue, but a local one. Various towns differ on their approach, he said, and it’s not within the General Assembly’s purview to control it.
“What’s on the forefront for him isn’t on the forefront for the General Assembly, which is one of the reasons he’s frustrated that he can’t do much,” Safford said. Instead of social issues on a national scale, he said, the legislature has been prioritizing spending less, controlling the budget, and improving quality of life.
The fentanyl issue isn’t a left or right issue, he said, but the job of everyone to get it off the streets and dole out maximum punishments.
“Everyone wants to see it off the street,” he said.
On borders, Safford said, Rhode Island shares no border with a surrounding country.
Asked about issues that will be prominent going forward, Quattrocchi said the truck toll issue will be a big one to deal with after a judge struck down the state’s program.
