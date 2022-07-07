The most patriotic people I know are immigrants to the United States. Their appreciation for America is different from mine because they have personally experienced life without the freedom and opportunity that exists here. I have not.
A former teacher colleague of mine from Guatemala used to bemoan the nonstop criticism of America she heard in the teachers’ lounge and in the broader culture. I keenly remember her saying how ungrateful so many of us were. She would explain that the PhD next to her name was her American Dream. She spent years working to get the rest of her family here because she knew it would make their lives better. In many ways, she echoed Barack Obama when he used to say that his story was only possible in America.
Cab drivers tell a similar story. I still opt for a taxi (instead of Uber) when I need a ride from an airport to a hotel. Often the drivers are from West Africa and their commentary about America has affected my own thinking. They invariably tell me that Americans have no idea how good we have it. One driver who was a father of three explained how he felt an obligation to take his own children to visit his village in Africa to be sure they understood how blessed they were to have been born in America. Another driver was exuberant that his daughter was graduating from college and he attributed it to raising her in America. And while they mostly all scoff at the political debates that swirl around them, they use the word love to describe how they feel about this country.
The El Salvadoran guy who fixed my electric fence the day after the 2016 election told me the same. The Bolivian waitress at my D.C. hotel too, she has been working there for more than 30 years.
A dear friend of mine from Colombia echoes their sentiments. So does my colleague from Cuba.
They often say, “you don’t understand” and they’re right, those of us who were born in the U.S. largely don’t understand because we take our freedoms and our opportunities for granted. Politicos and pundits, academics and even K-12 educators increasingly lie about our nation and use inflammatory rhetoric designed to stoke emotions, cloud out reason and squash debate. But people from all over the world would not risk their lives to come to America if it was as awful a place as MSNBC and NPR want us to believe. If perfection is the goal, no country on earth will ever fit the bill. There is always much work to do to improve. But if freedom and opportunity matter most, a bit of gratitude is in order.
Happy Fourth of July, everybody. Whether you are attending a parade, heading to the beach, working on the holiday or just sitting in your recliner to catch some fireworks on TV, I thank you for reading. There are many countries that would never allow me, or my fellow columnists, to share our thoughts and opinions as we do here.
Quick update: as many of you may know, I have been trying to get a law passed in Rhode Island that would finally make it a crime for teachers and other adults in positions of authority to have sexual relationships with the minors in their care after they turn 14. It was a glaring loophole in the law and I am happy to report that after a five-year-long effort, the bill to fix it passed the Senate and the House. Big thanks to Republican Sen. Jessica de la Cruz and Democrat Rep. Julie Casimiro and all the parent advocates for getting this bipartisan effort across the finish line. The governor’s office chose not to have an official bill signing (weird, considering the big gun bill signing party they threw last week) but he did quietly sign the bill on June 27. Students are safer in school now.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com.
Great column Ms Sanzi. I agree 100%, although I would go a few steps further. Not only do immigrants love America, they are extremely religious, have a high degree of work ethic and self-reliance, and they value their families.
It seems that those virtues only start to get diluted in their children, the second generation, as they become saturated with the Progressive agenda of oppression, race hustling, entitlement, and division. They are taught to hate America, as everyone else's children are these days.
