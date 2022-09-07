PAWTUCKET – With under a week to go before the Sept. 13 primary, the dozen candidates for School Committee are making their final push for votes.
Eleven of the candidates are Democrats, and the top seven vote-getters in the primary will go on to face independent David Fargnoli in November. Member Joe Knight didn’t submit the required signatures to run.
The Breeze has highlighted the primary candidates in alphabetical order.
Juan Pablo Barrera says he has been an advocate of providing more opportunities to students, including spearheading the schools’ first bilingual exchange program.
“Our students should have as many opportunities as possible in order to be successful in the modern world,” he said, noting that he’s the only Latino in the race.
Barrera, who could not be reached for comment this week, works at Hasbro, and lives with his wife Eucaris Patricia Barrera and their two children. If elected, he pledges to focus on upgrading facilities and supporting the unified high school, prioritizing the physical and emotional health of students and teachers, providing STEAM opportunities for all students, and continuing to expand bilingual and multilingual opportunities for all residents, among others.
Joanne Bonollo is seeking a ninth term on the school board. After she was first elected in 2006, she became chairperson of the first wellness subcommittee and has maintained a focus since then on the “whole child,” physical, social and emotional.
“I’m a familiar name now,” Bonollo said. “It’s been 16 years. I’m hopeful they (voters) know what I’ve done and what I’ll continue to do for them.”
She has been an advocate for school improvements, including the recent rebuilding of Winters Elementary School and supporting a unified high school. Bonollo said she wants to continue improving facilities and providing children “the equitable education they deserve in an atmosphere that will stimulate their thirst for knowledge and desire to learn.”
Jennifer Carney, a longtime resident and former school employee, brings a background in strategic planning and school district improvement. She has 18 years of experience as an educator, including as a literary specialist and director of curriculum and instruction in Pawtucket. She works as the chief data and assessment officer for the Providence Public School District.
“I know what’s under the hood, so I’m really excited to be able to get in and start having data driven, knowledgeable conversations about how to actually improve,” she says.
Her youngest child will be at 7th-grader at Goff, and her eldest two children have graduated. She said she has a long history of personal and professional relationships with teachers and faculty in Pawtucket, and she understands what teachers and students need. She said she will “ensure that students have the best materials and instruction, and that teachers and administrators have the right supports and professional development.”
Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau is a four-term member and was chairperson of the committee for seven years. He currently chairs the facilities subcommittee. His son just graduated from Tolman, where his daughter is a rising senior.
“I have always recognized the taxpayers support of our schools and have protected that trust with tough building contracts,” Charbonneau said. “... I look forward to Sept. 13 and I encourage the voters to look at all the candidates, review their records and positions on matters that are important to our kids.”
He said his decisions reflect both a business and parent perspective, and he’s excited to see the continued investment in local education with the rebuilding of district schools, including Potter-Burns, Henry Winters, the ongoing Baldwin Elementary reconstruction, and more. He said he has always recognized taxpayers’ support of schools and has protected that trust with tough building contracts.
James “Jim” Chellel Jr. is a former school board member and chairperson from 2004 to 2010, saying said this election feels different compared to years past with no noticeable campaign alliances forming among candidates. Chellel planned to use the Labor Day weekend to continue knocking on voters’ doors.
If elected, he said he “will make it a top priority to look into how the schools are using the $59 million that the city received in federal funds to help with the mental health of our students. He also noted that while some voters are focused on large capital projects, such as the unified high school, many are more concerned with smaller things that affect their children in school every day.
“People weren’t asking me about these big capital projects, and it reminded me why I’m running for School Committee,” he said. “It’s not so much about the big things that are going to happen in the city, or not happen. It’s about what’s going on inside the hallways of each school.”
Erin Dube, five-term member and current chairperson, as well as a resident of Vine Street, is a college professor and mother of two students in the district. She led the wellness subcommittee until stepping into the chairperson role last year and continues to see wellness initiatives as central to the work she does on the committee.
“I ask the voters for their support, and hope I have their support, but understand there’s a lot of great candidates running,” she told The Breeze this week.
Dube said her “unique perspective as both a parent and an educator” provides a lens that informs her work on the committee. Her children are entering middle school and high school in the district, allowing her the perspective of other parents in the district. As a professor, she sees firsthand what students need to succeed academically beyond high school.
“Education is about looking at the whole child and how we can best prepare students to leave our schools in 12th grade and be productive citizens who are able to pursue whatever path they desire to reach that goal,” she says, adding that she believes helping students discover their strengths and supporting their path is key to realizing that success.
Marsha Fernandes is a resident of Woodbury Street and has lived in Pawtucket for almost 20 years with her wife, Jaime, their teenage son, and their foster children.
She has worked with children in the foster care system for more than 25 years and says a goal of hers is to broaden the awareness of children in the state’s foster care system, especially within the city. She is a co-facilitator for pre-service training for foster parents in partnership with DCYF, and a former PTA president at Fallon School.
“I’ve been an advocate for kids my whole adult life,” Fernandes, who could not be reached this week, says. “Kids need someone who’s gonna fight for them, regardless of finances and political influences. I think both of those things factor into whether or not, especially kids in foster care, get what they need and what they deserve.”
She has a child with special needs and an individualized education plan in the district and “wants to fight for those kids who don’t have anybody to fight for them.” She said she strongly feels that “every child should have the advantages they need to become a healthy adult and receive a quality education.”
Agi Fatou Gai-Kah says she wasn’t able able to campaign as much as she would have liked to at the height of the summer heat after catching COVID and becoming pregnant, but says her name is getting out there by handing out through fliers and word of mouth.
“I’ve been in this community for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve really been relying on the strength of my community members spreading my word and being my voice sometimes when I’ve been kind of physically out.”
The 33-year-old mother of two children says she is a proud immigrant and a youth advocate in Pawtucket. She has spent the last decade working with urban youth. In 2020, Gai-Kah ran an unsuccessful campaign for an ct-Large position on the council. In running for school board, she said she supports creatively improving facilities, resources for students and parents, and quality after-school and summer programming.
Kimberly Grant said that as an incumbent seeking a fourth term, many residents are aware of her work on the committee. She said she is looking to continue work renovating school buildings and improving curriculum to attract new families and to retain local graduates who may raise their children through city schools. She said she believes that while she and her fellow committee members “have made a difference, there is a lot more to be done in this district.”
“People want to see the district move,” she told the Breeze. “They want to see that progress. They want to see that our students are competing with other districts…”
Grant has served on both the facilities subcommittee and as chairperson of the special education subcommittee. She said she has helped secured funds with the support of the full committee for an accessible van. They have also worked with administration to purchase new furniture for an area where students with special needs continue their education after graduation until they are 21.
Stephen Larbi, a two-term member, said he is passionate about continuing to “work on the ground” with local youth. As chair of the policy subcommittee, he said he does a lot of behind the scenes”work.
He said he is committed to “increasing student empowerment” in choices affecting their district. He also works with the Pawtucket Youth Commission, a group of high school students who conduct community service and leadership activities.
As he makes his final push, Larbi said he wants to continue supporting educators and students alike.
“Our teachers work tirelessly to provide the best education they can for our students with the resources we provide,” he said in a statement. “As a district and committee, we must continue to find ways to allocate resources directly to our students, families, and educators on the front line. “
Tyler McFeeters said he is “feeling pretty good” about his odds in the primary, especially after arriving on some doorsteps where, he said, voters told him they had already cast mail ballots with a vote in his favor.
“I think (next) Tuesday, the 13th, is going to be a really fun day and I think I’m going to come out in the top seven,” McFeeters said.
He said he is running with a focus on increasing support for students and teachers. In a release, he said “the city of Pawtucket is absolutely leading the way in school facility improvements, and the talk of the possible new combined high school has me more excited than ever to get involved.”
McFeeters also said he thought the combined enrollment from a unified high school could be an opportunity for the district to bring back a hockey team or even join a co-op program with another school.
