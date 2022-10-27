Catherine Taylor
Buy Now

Catherine Taylor

PROVIDENCE, RI — Voters age 50 and older accounted for more than 70 percent of Rhode Island voters in the Sept. 13 primary election, according to an AARP Rhode Island analysis of voter records from the Office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State.

In this year’s primary, 72 percent of voters statewide were 50 years old or older. This held true in analysis of the Congressional District 2 voters, where 72 percent of CD2 primary voters also were 50 or older. Municipal percentages ranged from 59 percent (Providence) to 87 percent (Narragansett).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.