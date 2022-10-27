PROVIDENCE, RI — Voters age 50 and older accounted for more than 70 percent of Rhode Island voters in the Sept. 13 primary election, according to an AARP Rhode Island analysis of voter records from the Office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State.
In this year’s primary, 72 percent of voters statewide were 50 years old or older. This held true in analysis of the Congressional District 2 voters, where 72 percent of CD2 primary voters also were 50 or older. Municipal percentages ranged from 59 percent (Providence) to 87 percent (Narragansett).
The trend of more older adults voting is expected to continue in the Nov. 8 elections.
Here are the numbers and percentages for some of our northern Rhode Island communities:
• Foster – 451 voters,
or 78 percent of the total
• Cumberland– 3,857 voters,
or 77 percent
• Glocester – 927 voters,
or 76 percent
• North Smithfield – 1,201 voters, or 76 percent
• Burrillville – 1,107 voters,
or 76 percent
• Scituate – 902 voters,
or 75 percent
• Smithfield – 2,111 voters,
or 74 percent
• Lincoln – 2,076 voters,
or 74 percent
• North Providence – 4,073 voters, or 74 percent
• Johnston – 3,300 voters,
or 74 percent
• Central Falls – 670 voters,
or 70 percent
• Pawtucket – 4,524 voters,
or 69 percent
This year’s 50+ numbers increased over the last midterm election in 2018, when Rhode Islanders age 50 and older accounted for 67 percent of those who voted.
“Voters 50+ consistently show up at the polls in much greater numbers than their younger counterparts – and then some,” said AARP Rhode Island Sate Director Catherine Taylor in a statement. “This extremely powerful voting bloc has made it clear that key issues such as protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, improving nursing home safety, achieving retirement security and providing means for people to live in their own homes with independence and dignity as long as possible are powerful motivators when they vote. It is undeniable that Rhode Island candidates who want to win must pay attention to issues that matter to 50+ voters.
“The 50+ are our most powerful voters, and they will be the deciders in the 2022 elections,” Taylor added.
AARP Rhode Island’s “Voters 50+: Our Voices Decide” campaign has engaged tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders seeking information on how, when and where to vote at www.aarp.org/RIVotes. Here they also can view videos of candidates answering questions that reflect older voters’ top concerns as determined by AARP’s most recent statewide Vital Voices Survey.
According to AARP, they are fighting for voters 50+ to make their voices heard on the issues that matter, especially with rising prices, people struggling to pay for groceries and gas, dealing with the pandemic, and retirement savings in crisis, including:
• Fighting to protect and strengthen the Social Security benefits Americans have paid into and earned through years of hard work;
• Urging Congress to protect and improve Medicare benefits.
• Fighting for family caregivers who risk their careers and financial futures to care for parents, spouses, and other loved ones;
• Fighting for older Americans who want to live independently at home and not be forced into subpar nursing homes;
• Fighting for Americans to access the health care they need, especially those struggling financially;
• Fighting to make sure every worker has a chance to save the money they need to take control of their future;
AARP is calling on candidates to propose solutions to address these and other challenges.
The organization is strictly non-partisan, and does not endorse candidates, does not contribute to candidates’ campaigns, and does not have a political action committee.
