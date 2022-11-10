Rhode Island has a very strong group of reporters covering what happens in this little state, but that doesn’t mean local news coverage is what it needs to be.
When I started with The Breeze years ago, there were often two or three other reporters with me at a meeting, and we’d routinely bend our brains trying to think of angles the person next to us didn’t have.
Today, Breeze reporters rarely have company from other news outlets at community meetings and events, and we often hear comments along the lines of, “thank God you’re still around,” or, “I’d have no idea what’s going on,” or, “you’re so much more informative than so and so.”
I’ve commented before on the issue of growing local news deserts across this country and the misinformation and disinformation that finds an easier path through the community when no one is carefully watching what’s going on, but I didn’t realize until recently just how much of a local news desert much of our state is in now.
That truth hit home hard when I saw a recent post by a friend bemoaning the fact that she had no idea who to vote for at the local level on Nov. 8 because she couldn’t find a shred of information on any of the candidates. This was in a community directly abutting our coverage area. That engaged citizen, unless she looked up each race and had personal conversations with the candidates, or talked to someone she trusted who knew more than she did, didn’t have the information she needed to fill out her ballot on Tuesday.
That’s terrifying.
We at The Breeze are in a unique position in still having such a strong publication with committed ownership and a great staff, but, as The Washington Post noted over the summer, as more newspapers routinely close, local news coverage is being lost and there’s not much to replace it.
I’m not talking about the big stories with wide appeal that attract drop-in coverage with the hope of web traffic on state sites, but the community and neighborhood stories that matter to you where you live. Those stories aren’t “important” enough for others to still be paying attention to.
It’s why our staff and ownership are so committed to setting the standard and a path forward for news coverage, trying new things (much more to come in 2023) and always re-evaluating our approach.
We weren’t perfect during this election season, but we did our best to explain what people needed to know prior to the Nov. 8 vote. Could we have dug deeper? Absolutely? Covered more topics? For sure. There’s always room for improvement, but when I look at what’s happening elsewhere, with people raising their arms in frustration at not having the information they need, I realize just what a unique service we provide.
Sometimes all it takes is one quote from the candidate or one issue listed as their top priority for a voter to figure out who they want to vote for.
Some years back, we changed our mission here at The Breeze to “making our communities stronger by telling their stories,” and so much of the story that needs to be told about a community is about the people who will make the decisions that will impact our lives where we live.
Shorey has been with The Valley Breeze for his entire career since 2006 and editor of its five editions since 2017.
