Rhode Island has a very strong group of reporters covering what happens in this little state, but that doesn’t mean local news coverage is what it needs to be.

When I started with The Breeze years ago, there were often two or three other reporters with me at a meeting, and we’d routinely bend our brains trying to think of angles the person next to us didn’t have.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.