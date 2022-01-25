WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Denise Sierra is suggesting that a move to potentially remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office could be coming as the mayor continues to delay posting a a request for proposals from companies to do improvements at the Albert G. Brien Memorial Animal Shelter at 105 Cumberland Hill Road.
The council last September voted to censure Baldelli-Hunt after she disregarded instructions to build a new shade pavilion at the animal shelter and had it built at River’s Edge Park instead.
Sierra, speaking at Monday’s council meeting, noted that the council passed a resolution on Nov. 1 to issue a request for proposals, or RFP, for the shade pavilion as well as a 20 foot by 20 foot addition and painting the inside and outside of the building, and the mayor subsequently went on the radio to say that she doesn’t pay much attention to resolutions, but does follow ordinances. At the next meeting, Nov. 15, the council passed an ordinance setting a deadline of month later to require the mayor to do the work, but members received a letter from the mayor 10 days after a Dec. 13 deadline asking for an extension of three weeks more.
Sierra said she reached back out to Baldelli-Hunt on Jan. 6 about the issue, not hearing back from Baldelli-Hunt until Jan. 14, when she said the mayor emailed a confusing statement saying that the city can’t request extensions on federal and state grants. She said she doesn’t see how grants have any bearing on the city going out to RFP.
Sierra said there were quite a few new RFPs on the city website as of Monday morning, but still none for the shelter work three months after the council passed legislation.
“Perhaps I’m missing something,” she said.
Sierra, who previously suggested the possibility of removing Baldelli-Hunt from office, asked City Solicitor John DeSimone on Monday, to restate his previous opinion that the council can remove the mayor, and asked also whether the mayor must abide by deadlines in the ordinance.
DeSimone responded that he’s been clear that the mayor is required to follow whatever deadline is in place. He also reiterated his opinion from time ago where he outlined the reasons for which a mayor can be removed from office, and one of those is for not following an ordinance of the council.
“I just wanted to bring this to everyone’s attention so there’s no huge surprise coming from me down the road,” responded Sierra.
