WOONSOCKET – With two declared City Council candidates not returning nomination papers with signatures required to run for office, it means that there will no longer be a September primary for council.

The Breeze previously reported that 15 candidates filed declaration papers to run, and if even one of those decided not to, there would be no need for a primary in September, with exactly twice as many candidates as the number of council seats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.