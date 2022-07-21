WOONSOCKET – With two declared City Council candidates not returning nomination papers with signatures required to run for office, it means that there will no longer be a September primary for council.
The Breeze previously reported that 15 candidates filed declaration papers to run, and if even one of those decided not to, there would be no need for a primary in September, with exactly twice as many candidates as the number of council seats.
But incumbent Councilor Denise Sierra and newcomer Elizabeth McGraw didn’t file signatures of qualified electors by a 4 p.m. deadline last Friday, July 15, meaning only 13 candidates remain.
“We’re going to have a primary for Democratic City Committee, nothing for municipal,” Michael Narducci, manager of the Board of Canvassers and Registration, said.
Sierra’s not running is significant for the dynamics of the council going forward, where she’s been part of a general 5-2 majority of councilors voting in conflict with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and battling with the mayor on a range of issues. She suggested on multiple occasions that Baldelli-Hunt should be removed from office.
“I decided not to run this cycle because I had some personal issues,” Sierra told The Breeze this week. “My dad was ill and I was not sure what the future held. He was there for me my entire life and I needed to be there for him. Family and God will always come before all else.”
Sierra said her father died peacefully early last Saturday morning.
“I intend to stay active in my community and will see what things look like once I have had a chance to heal,” she said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Woonsocket for the last six years. Thank you for the support over the years.”
With Baldelli-Hunt ally Christopher Beauchamp in the race and newcomers also in the race, the makeup of the council going forward is up in the air headed into the September primary.
There will also be no School Committee primary, as all six of the candidates who declared for a seat, including five incumbents, returned the required signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Baldelli-Hunt is running unopposed in the election.
