PAWTUCKET – Constantino “Charlie” Stratis, of the House of Pizza on Division Street in Pawtucket, submitted more than the 200 voter signatures needed to challenge incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien last week.
Stratis, 49, is a West Forest Avenue resident with his wife of 23 years, Nancy Tavares Stratis and their two sons, Evan and George. He’s campaigning on a theme of “time for change,” highlighting what he sees as the many negatives about the city.
“It’s time to get back to the basics and protect our quality of life,” he said. “During the last 12 years, I have seen our local streets become more and more neglected and overrun with trash and rodents.”
If elected mayor, Stratis pledged to use his small business experience to “go through the city budget meticulously with a fine-tooth comb,” specifically the mayor’s office budget, which he said is bloated with unnecessary spending and overpaid positions. He vowed to re-allocate the funds and put them back into the hands of the community by focusing on quality of life.
“There needs to be more attention paid to our failing infrastructure (City Hall), our parks, recreational facilities, and our public safety. Our streets are dirty, City Hall is crumbling, our parks are a mess, and residents do not feel safe in their homes. When I ask, is our city better today than it was 12 years ago, the overwhelming response from residents is we are not.”
Both Stratis and Grebien had about 210 validated signatures to qualify for the ballotas of press time, exceeding the 200 needed to run for mayor.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the voters for their continued support. It has been my good fortune to serve the people of Pawtucket for the past 11 years,” said Grebien, responding to a request for comment on the announcement from Stratis and highlighting the good that’s been done during his tenure.
“After spending over 25 years in the private sector, moving to the public sector was a significant transition for me,” he said. “Further, the challenges we faced were daunting. We had a potential state takeover, we had minimal financial reserves, yearly tax increases and a badly failing infrastructure.”
Grebien has defeated challengers John Arcaro and David Norton over the past few elections.
As has been well reported, said Grebien, “we have turned those difficult times around to the point where we have put together another zero percent tax increase budget. We have reduced the size of government, we have built up our nearly depleted reserves to over $14 million dollars, and we have held the line on taxes. We have also reinvested in our roads with over $1.5 million in new spending after having repaved roughly 75 percent of our roads. We are actively investing over a quarter billion dollars in our schools, hopefully culminating in November, when we are asking our residents for support to build a new, state of the art, unified high school.”
The successes have not occurred in a vacuum, said Grebien.
“We have a great team in Pawtucket. Working collaboratively with the Pawtucket City Council, the School Committee, our residents and our businesses, we have seen our city do a major turnaround from where we were only a decade ago.”
The responsibilities as mayor require an “around the clock” effort, added Grebien.
“I am firmly committing to continuing that effort. I look forward to hearing from our residents on how to build on our successes and continue to fight for them daily,” he said. “My family and I care deeply about Pawtucket and have been fortunate that our residents have returned me to office year after year. However, I will never take them for granted, and once again I am humbly asking for their support and vote on Sept. 13.”
Other policy areas Stratis said he would like to address are the current conditions of Pawtucket schools, which have been undergoing a years-long taxpayer-funded improvement effort, including several new schools.
“It is clear that the standards of our public schools have been on a steady decline,” he said. “The buildings are outdated and in need of major renovation. Our schools need to be transformed into a welcoming learning environment with improved infrastructures, modern technology, better security systems, and an emphasis on the well-being of students. Our children are the future of this city and they deserve better.”
Stratis said he will also will look for ways that the city can improve the lives of its seniors and veterans.
“These men and women have served our country and have spent decades of their life contributing to our tax base,” he said. “It is time we give back to them and find ways to improve their daily lives.”
Stratis said he brings an alternative choice to a career politician.
He said he’s a fresh face who has helped to run a small business and that he understands what it is like to struggle, but also knows how hard work can lead to success.
He said while Grebien supports developing a new riverfront soccer stadium “at any and all costs to the taxpayer,” he does not.
“I will support the riverfront development and stadium, but only if it can be done without Pawtucket taxpayer money,” he said (the approved deal is for a mix of team dollars and local and state funds). “The taxpayers of Pawtucket stand everything to lose and nothing financially to gain with the current deal.”
He said he is extremely grateful and inspired by the dozens of residents who are volunteering for his campaign.
“The support has been fantastic,” he said. “During the coming weeks I look forward to meeting with and listening to the voters of Pawtucket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.