PAWTUCKET – Constantino “Charlie” Stratis, of the House of Pizza on Division Street in Pawtucket, submitted more than the 200 voter signatures needed to challenge incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien last week.

Stratis, 49, is a West Forest Avenue resident with his wife of 23 years, Nancy Tavares Stratis and their two sons, Evan and George. He’s campaigning on a theme of “time for change,” highlighting what he sees as the many negatives about the city.

