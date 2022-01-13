WOONSOCKET – The race is on for the title of Mardi Gras Queen 2022.
The Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts currently has three contestants vying to be crowned queen of the 2022 Mardi Gras Ball festivities.
The contestants – Desiree Archambault, Stephanie Santoro and Tabitha Westerhuis – are currently selling raffle tickets for a drawing to be held at the Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each and will be entered into a drawing for four prizes on the night of the Mardi Gras Ball. First prize is $500 cash; second prize is a $300 cash; third prize is a $100 cash, and fourth prize is a $50 gift card.
The title of Queen and two princesses will go to the contestants who sell the most raffle and event tickets. The queen and her princesses will be crowned at the Council’s Coronation event on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Savini’s Pomodoro Restaurant from 5-7 p.m.
At the Coronation, there will be music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and gift basket raffles. The mysterious monarch, King Jace XXVII, will also be unmasked that evening by the new queen. The king’s identity is kept secret until then, while a contest to determine his identity keeps the general public guessing with the help of clues and photos. Dave Richards, manager of WOON Radio in Woonsocket, is once again chairman of the King Jace contest.
The Queen and her Court will preside over the Mardi Gras Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St. The Mardi Gras Ball is nearly sold out and no tickets will be available on the night of the event. Remaining tickets for both events may only be purchased from the contestants. Proceeds from the ticket sales help offset expenses for the Mardi Gras celebration. There will be music and dancing with Boston-based Cajun and zydeco band Squeezebox Stompers. A full Cajun and Creole buffet will be served. Both NRICA events will follow the State of Rhode Island COVID-19 protocols that are in place at that time.
The contestants are:
• Desiree Archambault is a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and a graduate of Woonsocket High School. She has strong ties to the Woonsocket community as a 20-year employee of Chelo’s and as a parishioner of the former St. Ann’s Church, where she participated in the children’s choir. One of seven siblings that all still reside in the city, she is the daughter of Linda Archambault and Maurice Beaudreault. She is the mother of four children, three grandchildren, and three foster children. Desiree would be honored to represent her community as Mardi Gras Queen, citing her interest in the community, the history of St. Ann’s, and continuing the legacy of her family as reasons for participating.
• Stephanie Santoro was raised in Keene, N.H., and has been a Woonsocket resident for 20 years. She is an employee of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of RI and is a group fitness instructor at the Gym LLC and the Woonsocket YMCA. She is passionate about her faith, her family, and fitness. Stephanie has a daughter who graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy who now attends the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. Stephanie believes that it is important to play a part in enriching the communities where we live and work and has helped to do that by serving as vice chair of the Autumnfest Committee, as a board member of the Woonsocket Rotary, and as a captain for the Southern New England Heart Walk. As a Mardi Gras queen contestant, she hopes to strongly support the betterment of northern Rhode Island through the avenue of arts and culture.
• Tabitha Westerhuis is the daughter of Roland and Judy Beauchemin, the proprietors of Missy’s Family Restaurant in Woonsocket, previously known as Kevin’s Galley. Tabitha and her family are committed to serving the community particularly with the homeless, elderly and veterans as they offered meals to those in need on Thanksgiving. Tabitha also volunteered with St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, New Beginnings, Autumnfest and chaperoned field trips. She is the proud mother of two children and likes to be part of the community, creating a legacy for her children, family and community. She believes that family, community, and small business are the keys to success.
For more information and updates, visit www.nrica.org .
