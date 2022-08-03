NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Town Council was expected to vote at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to approve a ballot question asking residents whether recreational adult-use cannabis sales should be allowed in town.
Similar resolutions, all with similar or exact wording, have been passing at councils across the state in recent weeks.
Tuesday’s discussion and possible vote were concerning the ballot question “Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacturing, laboratory testing and for retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the town of North Providence?”
As state and local officials have explained it, councils don’t need to take action, but with the state legalizing cannabis, if they don’t give voters the chance to say yes or no, communities lose the right to say no, and sales of cannabis are automatically allowed.
The General Assembly passed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana use in small amounts, and cities and towns were required to hold a vote on a resolution by Aug. 10. Sales won’t begin until December.
Council President Dino Autiello said prior to Tuesday's meeting that he isn't personally in favor of recreational marijuana sales, but he does believe voters should decide on the issue and he thought the council was leaning toward approving the ballot question
"If it's allowed, I will support it," he said.
The town will have a number of important questions for voters to decide in November, he said, including a potential school construction bond, so it will be important to make sure residents have all the information they need to make an informed vote.
The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns that North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi leads had asked the state to include a provision in the new law allowing communities to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
By voting no at the ballot box, North Providence residents would be giving up the chance for their community to partake in a 3-percent excise tax on marijuana.
By approving a local ballot measure, the town gains the ability to say yes or no and can better regulate sales. If allowing marijuana sales by default instead of having voters decide, a community would be obligated to authorize licenses, though it could still do some regulation through local zoning.
