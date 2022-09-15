NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Sept. 8, the Town Council approved allowing the Halliwell Review Committee to move forward on a request for proposals on master planning for the future of the old Halliwell Elementary School site off Victory Highway.
HRC Chairperson Jeff Porter presented the committee’s research, first highlighting major recommendations that the council has agreed to thus far. He also presented other items that the council has asked of the HRC, including a land use study, community feedback, specific town needs, and further exploration and research.
According to Porter, the HRC went through and completed a land use study with Weston & Sampson where they reviewed prior assessments of the buildings.
“There’s also another portion of working with DEM to identify where wetlands may be or where they may not be,” he said.
“Every member of our committee has done individual outreach, whether it’s talking with neighbors, talking to individual groups, and understanding how the Halliwell property could best suit them,” he added.
Porter said the committee also dove into the town’s comprehensive plan, as there has been a concern about suggestions that a new school might be needed in the future.
“North Smithfield’s (enrollment) numbers are going to be pretty stagnant, there’s not going to be any major increase or decrease,” he said.
Porter said the committee reached out to the library and the senior advisory group, and would like to identify with the council the items that are lacking in the comprehensive plan as they go forward.
He said the committee also looked into grants with the understanding that the potential for any would require a master plan. He said the committee visited a number of community centers throughout the region to understand where their funding came from, and understand their process. They met with 15 boards, commissions, and community organizations to receive their input.
“It’s been our job to keep our ears open and listen to the needs and the wants of the town’s residents as we move forward,” said Porter.
According to the HRC, there were 441 responses from the community over a six-week survey last year. Forty-one percent of respondents said they would like to see a senior center, 47 percent mentioned a general or age-inclusive community space, and one out of 10 residents said they didn’t want the site to go “untouched or underutilized.” The HRC heard from residents that they want to potentially see cooking classes, an ice rink, a farmers market, and the continued operation of the community garden.
“All these items need to fit into a master plan, so that includes all the outdoor activities, the building program spaces…with a master plan it identifies short-term and long-term goals. If we have to phase things as we can go, we can focus on low-hanging fruit,” said Porter. Part of the master plan would include working with the council and organizations to figure out main priorities.
Councilors had much praise for members of the committee.
“Thank you to the committee for all your endeavors, well qualified, the variance in people working together has enriched everything that you’re putting forth, so now I hope we can get started…between you and the committee that has worked on the police station, it’s impressed many people,” said Councilor Claire O’Hara. “You’re doing it because you care, and that makes the difference.”
Council member Paul Vadenais asked Porter if the committee has a recommended timeline for demolition.
“That’s out of our jurisdiction, we made the recommendation to council to tear down the buildings back in December, so that has now been passed on…we’re just waiting to hear on what the action from the council has been,” said Porter.
“The director of public works is taking a public safety approach to this,” said Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
DPW Director Ray Pendergast added that he has many projects ahead of this one and is not looking to rush the project. He said he’s sought feedback from other communities on what he sees as a unique request for proposals.
“I’ve heard from people in the business that if you want to get a good price, bid it towards the end of the summer,” said Pendergast. He said he was pretty comfortable saying that the request for proposals will be complete in the next couple of weeks, split up between asbestos removal and demolition.
“Going out to bid is a smart move, by abatement, by demo or combination is going to get you the best price based on my experience,” said Vadenais. Porter added that he was nervous about delaying the demolition due to winter conditions, while Pendergast added that no matter whether they went out to bid or not, they were going to have to wait on numbers related to demolition.
“We’ve gotta get out, get the lowest price, that’s important,” said Council President John Beauregard. “We can’t just wait and say we don’t have the money. Even if we have to tap into our reserves, we’ve got to get those buildings down because it’s a lawsuit waiting to happen.”
Pendergast added that years ago they were given the recommendation to put a fence around the building, but that never happened.
Vadenais said he is concerned about a potential rise in student population in the next couple of years, and that the town could eventually need another school built. Porter said they could section of a space on the Halliwell property for a potential school.
“I’m comfortable supporting a master plan. I just want to make sure that there’s a shot that we can do something with the property in the short-term…open space paths, maybe a rink, a splash pad…if there’s a short-term plan for doing something sooner rather than later, I would support that,” said Beauregard.
Other members of the HRC spoke, saying that though they don’t know the future of the Halliwell site now, it’s a valuable asset to the community. They said that if the council didn’t approve the motion to go forward, the HRC had exhausted all of its efforts.
“I think a master plan is a guideline and it should have flexibility, so Paul, when you bring up the need for a potential school, yeah we should be looking at that, you’re absolutely right we need to have a contingency plan to where this town is going in the years to come,” said Tony Guertin.
The council approved both of the action items on the agenda, including accepting the HRC report and approving the committee to go forward with master planning.
Another waste of taxpayers dollars. We also have the wrong people reviewing and making recommendations without the proper experience and resume to make these types of decisions. Asking taxpayers that agree with your non informed vison is not sound decision making.
