NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Sept. 8, the Town Council approved allowing the Halliwell Review Committee to move forward on a request for proposals on master planning for the future of the old Halliwell Elementary School site off Victory Highway.

HRC Chairperson Jeff Porter presented the committee’s research, first highlighting major recommendations that the council has agreed to thus far. He also presented other items that the council has asked of the HRC, including a land use study, community feedback, specific town needs, and further exploration and research.

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

Another waste of taxpayers dollars. We also have the wrong people reviewing and making recommendations without the proper experience and resume to make these types of decisions. Asking taxpayers that agree with your non informed vison is not sound decision making.

