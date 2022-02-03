NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town employees in North Smithfield will now be compensated on par with other similarly sized communities, according to Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
On Jan. 27, the North Smithfield Town Council voted to approve the Council 94, AFSCME, AFL-CIO Town Employees Local 937 union contract in a 3-1 decision, with one council member absent.
“The contract recognizes and respects the services the employees provide for the town,” said Zwolenski.
When contract negotiations were initiated, the town looked at other communities, larger and smaller, and realized that the North Smithfield town employees were “way underpaid,” according to Zwolenski.
The new contract recognizes the danger of some town jobs and compensates them appropriately, he said, particularly the Department of Public Works, which oversees Animal Control, Parks and Recreation, Trash and Recycling, and Water and Sewer, among others.
“We can’t give them hazard pay, but we can do this,” said Zwolenski.
The town employees that work from an office are also receiving increased compensation for their services.
“We have yet to hear of a client coming in and being disrespected,” said Zwolenski of the way in which employees do their jobs. “We need parity with the remuneration of other communities.”
A fiscal impact statement shows a 3-year increased cost of $40,472, $75,709, and $58,666 for the contract running to 2024, with salary rate increases of 2 percent in year one, 3.25 percent in year two, and 3.75 percent in year three. There are also longevity increases.
There is no change to health and dental contributions in year one, but they increase from 12 percent to 13 percent in year two and to 14 percent in year three.
Before last week’s vote, Councilor Stephen Corriveau thanked everyone for their work on balancing the union charter and contract positions.
“I appreciate the fact that time was taken to look at other job titles that hadn’t been previously approved based on the charter, and I appreciate the work that went into getting everything up to speed,” he said.
The five positions that changed in negotiations were a highway construction foreman, a kennel assistant for both highway work and animal control, a benefits and payroll coordinator, a tax collections specialist, and a recycling coordinator for highway construction. According to leaders, these duties were already being performed by current employees, and it was appropriate to adjust titles and benefits with a new contract.
Council President John Beauregard, Vice President Kim Alves, and Corriveau voted to approve the 3-year contract in the affirmative.
Councilor Paul Vadenais voted no, disagreeing with the particular language used while clarifying the roles, considering one of the titles is outside the purview of the union. He said he believes benefits and payroll coordinator duties are part of the Human Resources department, which operates outside of the union, regardless of whether those duties are already being performed by a union employee.
Councilor Claire O’Hara was absent following a medical procedure.
